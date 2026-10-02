Photos: THE BLACK WATCH Releases Dance Remix of 'Sorrow's Crown' on 27th Album
John Andrew Fredrick and his son crafted the remix inspired by New Order and the band's history of testing rhythm in auditions.
THE BLACK WATCH has released its 27th album, The Fuzzy End of the Lollipop, out now on ATOM Records. The Los Angeles indie rock band's new record closes its CD edition with a dance remix of the single 'Sorrow's Crown,' created in collaboration with vocalist, guitarist and songwriter John Andrew Fredrick's son, Chandler. The vinyl LP edition of the album does not include the remix.
'I played [the original version of our new single] 'Sorrow's Crown' to my son Chandler, and he suggested expanding it and opening it up with a remix,' Fredrick explains. 'Sorrow's Crown (Dance Mix)' takes the already infectious track and moves the beats upfront and punches up the mix, transforming it into a club-ready jam.
'You may be able to twig that we are huge New Order fans and unapologetic about it,' he laughs, pointing out the inspiration that he and Chandler used as a starting point. 'We used to audition band members by having them dance for us. I'm not kidding. You can tell a lot by dance style and whether or not someone has rhythm (obviously).'
A refreshing and infectious take of indie rock, dream pop, and shoegaze, The Fuzzy End of the Lollipop's 11 tracks are a testament to Fredrick's accomplished, long-standing music career. 'All of my songs are meant to be consolations for others, for myself, for the vicissitudes of life,' he explains, pointing out his rather sizable body of work. Featuring the previous singles, the twinkly and jangly opening track 'Marie Bouzkova' (named for the Czech pro tennis player), and 'Never You Mind' (heavily inspired by The Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour with an adorable feline-centric video), the album is rife with melodically fierce gems, like the jangly 'The Merry Kind,' the textured dreampop of 'Falter, Sputter, Fall,' and psychedelic swirl of 'In Generalities' which was inspired by Robyn Hitchcock's 'Flesh Number One (Beatle Dennis).'
Excited to finally release their 27th album, John says, 'our goal this time was to make a record that was so 'of a piece' that it would be the sort of album that, once it ends, you just have to spin it again. It's meant to be quite terse and flow like a deep and deadly quiet river.'
the black watch is John Andrew Fredrick (guitar, percussion, vocals), Rob Campanella (guitar, bass), Chandler Fredrick (bass, backing vocals), and Andy Creighton (guitar, bass, drums, string arrangements, backing vocals). Their new single 'Sorrow's Crown (Dance Mix)' is out now and their 27th album The Fuzzy End of the Lollipop is available to stream and purchase.
Tracklist
3. Sorrow's Crown
4. The Merry Kind
5. The Fuzzy End of the Lollipop
6. Falter, Splutter, Fall
7. Everything Changed!
8. Stars at Last
9. In Generalities
10. Her Halo
11. Sorrow's Crown (Dance Mix)
Photo Credit: Steve Keros
Photo Credit: Steve Keros
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