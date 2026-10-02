GIZMO Release Debut Album ALL YOUR WORSHIPS via Victory Pool

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Canadian indie rock band Gizmo has released its debut album, All Your Worships, via Victory Pool. The Charlottetown four-piece has a sound inspired by the guitar-damaged pop of 1990s American slacker bands and their contemporaries on Canada's east coast. Comprised of frontman Julien Kitson, bassist Spencer Swaine, guitarist Patrick Stephen and drummer Daniel Hartinger, Gizmo balances clever, wry humor with an unmistakable sense of introspection and vulnerability, revealing the emotional depth beneath their off-kilter charm.

This past week the band shared focus track, 'Walking The Floor,' a heavy-hitting, nostalgia-tinged jam built on thick guitars, crashing drums, and a hint of twang. Kitson's punk-adjacent, slacker-emo vocals cut through the track, delivering a wistful meditation on longing.

'This was the second last song written for All Your Worships,' Kitson shares. 'This song was a combination of attempting to translate life events into song as well as tipping my hat to country and western music. The song title/closing lyric of the song is a nod to/play-off of “Walking The Floor Over You' by Ernest Tubb. The term 'walking the floor' was heavily used in country music of the 1930's and 40's as a metaphor of heartbreak and restlessness. In my head, Walking The Floor is a lyrical reimagining of that through a power pop-esque lens (early demos of this song were a Big Star attempt). For a while, it was pretty difficult for me to write about real-life topics, but somehow paying homage to country and western music was my gateway to comfortability in that department.'

All Your Worships was built upon the group's overlapping tastes, allowing them to share a common language when referencing sounds and direction. This helped flesh out the sound; while the record is informed by long-held aesthetic touchpoints like Guided By Voices and Pavement, keen listeners will hear the gothic jangle of REM or the jagged Americana of Silver Jews peeking through in spots as well. Edkins and Campbell mixed the record, with Greg Obis (Stuck, Clearance) providing the finishing touches at Chicago Mastering Service.

Across the album, crisp acoustics, warped offset riffs, melodic basslines, and Hartinger's precise drumming form a cohesive sonic foundation. Standout tracks like 'Antiques Roadshow,' 'Celestial,' and album closer 'Pantone 312' explore different corners of the band's sound while remaining unmistakably Gizmo. All Your Worships is a 10-track debut that finds the band confidently establishing its identity while leaving plenty of room to explore what comes next.

'The songs on All Your Worships were brought to life between 2022-2025, with lyrical inspiration coming from late-night TV, playing tourist, abandoned establishments, and translating dismal periods of our lives into song,' Kitson explains. 'Aside from our previous release, this album was very much a collective project. Each band member would bring ideas to our old basement rehearsal space, where most of the songs were fleshed out. In February 2025, we relocated that basement rehearsal space mindset to a hall in Great Village, Nova Scotia to record these songs with Alex Edkins and Loel Campbell over eight days. We would try to emulate the sounds of My Bloody Valentine, the '80s Athens, Georgia scene, and J Mascis, then cap off the days by drinking Moosehead beer while listening to bands like Lilys, Polvo, and early Bee Gees. Somehow, all of these lyrical inspirations, basement workshops, and musical touchpoints came together and formed this debut album we call All Your Worships.'

All Your Worships LP is out 10/2 via Victory Pool.

Gizmo Live

October 7th - Fredericton, NB - The Cap ^

October 9th - Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar ^

October 10th - Charlottetown, PE - Beer Garden

October 16th - Halifax, NS - Seahorse Tavern

* Supporting Rum Jungle

^ Supporting fed Up

All Your Worships - Tracklisting

1. Antiques Roadshow

2. Celestial

3. Gift Shop

4. Kaleidoscope

5. Kissing Our Days Goodbye

6. Crystal Palace

7. Walking The Floor

8. Railway 2

9. Faulty Straight Edge Downfall

10. Pantone 312

About Gizmo

Gizmo are Charlottetown rockers inspired by the guitar-damaged pop of 1990s American slacker bands and their contemporaries on Canada's east coast. A 120 Minutes band for the Gen Z set, they breathe new life into their vintage influences with a distinctive songwriting style and frenetic live show.

All Your Worships, Gizmo's debut full-length, comes roaring out of the gate, picking up right where 2023's livewire Buddy System EP left off without skipping a beat. The new material finds the band mining similar sources but reaching new heights, imbuing their carefully considered, structurally ambitious power-pop songwriting with more unexpected twists and turns.

To record it, the band decamped to a converted community hall in Great Village, Nova Scotia with co-producers Alex Edkins (METZ, Weird Nightmare) and Loel Campbell (Wintersleep) in tow. They pulled 12-hour days, sleeping at the studio and capping off nights with drunken music listening sessions. The group bonded over their overlapping tastes, able to share a common language when referencing sounds and direction.

The material was hashed out at rehearsals and live shows from 2022-2025, with the band taking a more collaborative approach to composition. This is in stark contrast to Buddy System, largely written solo by frontman Julien Kitson. This time around, each member brought songwriting contributions — bassist Spencer Swaine and guitarist Patrick Stephen take up lead vocals on their tracks 'Crystal Palace' and 'Faulty Straight Edge Downfall,' respectively. This does not diffuse a clear sense of direction, though. The lyrics take a stream-of-consciousness, observational approach to themes of heartache and coming of age, all topped off by a whip-smart deployment of non-sequiters, inside jokes, and maritime colloquialisms.

The arrangements further compound this unified vision; crisp acoustics, warped offset riffs, melodic basslines, and the laserpoint precision of drummer Daniel Hartinger merge to create an underlying sonic palette. This cohesion is what makes the record's diversity work — standout tracks like 'Antiques Roadshow,' 'Celestial,' and album closer 'Pantone 312' are disparate on the surface, but all unmistakably Gizmo. All Your Worships is a 10-track mission statement from the rare breed of band that arrives fully-formed, confidently settling into their first LP and suggesting a myriad of possibilities for the future.

Formed in Charlottetown in 2021, their debut four-song EP Buddy System was released in August 2023. Its guitar-driven melodies and catchy hooks quickly earned them a growing audience and won them Rock Recording of the Year at the Music PEI Awards. Following its release, the band signed a publishing deal with CYMBA Music Publishing and continued writing and refining new material in rehearsal spaces and on the road.

Early on, the band toured steadily, building a devoted fanbase through their live performances, sharing stages with acts like Wintersleep, Paper Lions, Cootie Catcher, and Two Hours Traffic, and playing festivals such as Sommo Festival, Project Nowhere, and Nowadays Fest.

In 2025, following a standout performance at Showcase PEI, the band signed to both Victory Pool Records and Noisemaker Management and quickly landed summer 2026 festival slots at Hillside and Paris Drinks Fest.

Photo Credit: Colin Medley



Photo Credit: Colin Medley

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 11 Hrs 09 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me