Gucci Mane Teams Up With Lil Baby For New Song 'Both Sides'

Gucci Mane is back with "Both Sides (feat. Lil Baby)," available now at all DSPs and streaming services along with its companion video directed by Joe Yung Spike, streaming. The collaboration will appear on Gucci Mane's just-announced, stacked compilation mixtape, GUCCI MANE PRESENTS: SO ICEY SUMMER, out July 3rd.

Listen below!

Along with more new music, platinum artist and New York Times bestselling author Gucci Mane is also readying to release his second book: The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness. The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness will be released October 13, 2020 via Simon and Schuster, and pre-orders are available HERE. "This book should touch people who are going through something. It's not going to be easy. But study these words, and put them into action. I want this book to keep you motivated," Gucci Mane writes of his upcoming book.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential rappers of the past decade, Gucci Mane has more Top 10 albums on Billboard's "Top Rap Albums" chart and more Top 20 singles that any other hip-hop artist in history. "Both Sides (Feat. Lil Baby)" follows Gucci Mane's release of EAST ATLANTA SANTA 3, the final installment of his iced-out EAST ATLANTA SANTA series featuring tracks like "She Miss Me (feat. Rich The Kid)" and "Tony (feat. Quavo)." Gucci Mane's packed 2019 was highlighted by the release of the acclaimed WOPTOBER II and hits such as "Richer Than Errybody (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & DaBaby)" and "Big Booty (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)." WOPTOBER II arrived hot on the heels of mixtape, DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR, while EVIL GENIUS marked Gucci's first full-length release since his prolific 2017 culminated with the acclaimed EL GATO: THE HUMAN GLACIER. That album in turn followed the RIAA gold certified MR. DAVIS, highlighted by the 4x platinum hit single, "I Get The Bag (Feat. Migos)," joined by a massively popular companion video, now boasting over 485 million views at Gucci Mane's official YouTube channel alone.

