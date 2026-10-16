Gucci Mane Releases AGAINST ALL ODDS, His 18th Studio Album

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Gucci Mane has released his eighteenth full-length album, Against All Odds. The 17-track project is available everywhere via 1017/Atlantic Music Group.

Against All Odds arrives almost a year after his landmark 2025 dual release Episodes, which paired a soundtrack album alongside his deeply candid book, Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man (co-written with Kathy Iandoli). The memoir saw Gucci Mane pull back the curtain on his rawest struggles, confronting addiction, mental health, and personal trials behind the music, while holding discussions with mental health professionals to help break long-standing cultural stigmas.

Building on the self-reflection of his latest project, Gucci Mane returns with Against All Odds.

The album is headlined by powerhouse collaborations, featuring Summer Walker on 'Last night in ATL,' OJ da Juiceman on 'Lambo pass by,' and Ice Davis on 'Priorities.' To craft the project's signature sonic landscape, Gucci Mane reunited with an all-star lineup of elite producers, including J White, Fatboi, Go Grizzly, Jambo, and Zaytoven.

Against All Odds Track List

1. Back against the wall

2. Yall make me sick

3. Fucc errybody

4. Last night in ATL feat. Summer Walker

5. STFU

6. She's so fine

7. Still dat nigga

8. She on GO

9. Rich ass nigga

10. Get the F out my face

11. Crazy Bih

12. Priorities feat. Ice Davis

13. Lambo pass by feat. OJ Da Juiceman

14. Drunk

15. All I have

16. CRASH DUMMY

17. 1017

About Gucci Mane

With over 16.6 billion global streams and more than 5.1 billion official YouTube views, Gucci Mane continues to cement his place as one of hip-hop's most influential voices. Following the success of his 2025 album and book EPISODES via Atlantic Records, he shows no signs of slowing down. Over his career, Gucci Mane has amassed 1 No. 1 hit, 36 songs, and 1 Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as 30 titles and 7 Top 10 albums, including 2 #2 albums and 4 top 5 albums on the Billboard 200, highlighting his unmatched impact on the charts. Now, in 2026, he carries that momentum into a new era with his latest project, Against All Odds.

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