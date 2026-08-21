Jaymin to Release New EP STATIC via Warner Records

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Jaymin has announced his forthcoming new EP STATIC, arriving September 18 via Warner Records, alongside the release of new single 'Rollin.'

If Sweet Nothings introduced Jaymin as one of R&B's most promising new voices, STATIC finds him getting even more personal. Across the project, he explores the spaces between love and uncertainty, desire and distance, confidence and vulnerability — creating music that feels intimate enough to sound like a late-night conversation.

That emotional honesty is front and center on 'Rollin.' Co-produced by Seattle's own Sango (Frank Ocean, Bryson Tiller) and longtime Jaymin collaborator Chase N. Cashe (Drake, Lil Wayne), the meditative track finds him confronting the uncertainty of a relationship head-on. Glowing organ tones, rich bass, heartbeat drums and a distant sonar ping create a hazy, immersive backdrop as Jaymin wrestles with one deceptively simple question: Is she really in this for the long run?

'Eyes wide open like I'm star struck, veins drumming like I'm on one, say you in it for the long run,' he sings before landing on the track's hypnotic refrain: Is you rolling?'

For Jaymin, the question is bigger than the relationship at the center of the song. ''Rollin' embodies both the desire to keep something alive and the question of whether the other person feels the same,' explains Jaymin. 'Inspired by the chorus on Gucci Mane's 'Pillz,' it uses the same words, but approaches the subject from a more vulnerable perspective, capturing the uncertainty of a relationship that may or may not be reaching its end.'

'The song also marks a shift in my sound. In that sense, 'Rollin' asks the same question to two different people: one to the person at the center of the story, and the other to the listener.'

That evolution is at the heart of STATIC. The upcoming EP captures Jaymin in a state of emotional tension — sitting with the questions, contradictions and complicated feelings that come with trying to love someone while still figuring yourself out. Rather than chasing emotional distance or playing it cool, Jaymin embraces the messiness of real connection.

The new project follows 'Proud,' his July single that turns inward to examine the mistakes that can fracture a relationship. Produced by Hollywood Cole (Isaiah Rashad, Jack Harlow) and Ayex (Trippie Redd, Wallie the Sensei), the deeply grooving track makes a case for accountability as an essential part of love, earning early support from Sleeping On Gems and Rated R&B.

Together, 'Proud' and 'Rollin' offer a preview of where Jaymin is headed next: more honest, more assured and unwilling to hide behind the usual R&B clichés. The songs build on the momentum of Jaymin's acclaimed debut EP Sweet Nothings, which established his distinct approach to contemporary R&B and introduced a rising artist with a rare ability to make vulnerability feel effortless.

Named one of Complex's 2026 R&B Artists to Watch, Jaymin has since earned recognition from BET, Billboard, okayplayer and Seattle Mag, with the latter praising how he 'reintroduces romance, emotional presence, and intentionality to modern R&B.'

Sweet Nothings also delivered Jaymin's breakout 'Something Real,' which has surpassed 14 million streams, alongside fan favorites 'WaMu,' 'HELP!' and '88.' And the momentum isn't limited to his solo catalog. Jaymin has continued to build his creative world through collaborations with artists pushing the boundaries of contemporary R&B, including appearances on Sango's latest album on 'SETTLE,' 'All U Need' with Girlfriend, and 'Loud Silence' with rjtheweirdo.

About Jaymin

Jaymin is reigniting R&B's passionate flame. In a time when much of the genre has veered into toxic sunken territory, the South Seattle-born singer and songwriter is sitting down at the driver's seat to steer the music back to its romantic roots. Every track is a whispered ode to the kind of attentive love rarely heard on the airways — but with a subtly inventive sound. Setting his poetic lyrics to rap-inflected cadences, he blends modern sonics with '80s and '90s flourishes, pouring vintage R&B sway and New Jack swing into a dynamic soundscape where notes get warped, voices and samples blur, and bass reigns supreme.

That fusion powers his breakthrough cut, '88,' which plays like a starlit cruise down the PCH with the love of your life, both familiar and brand new, with adoring lines like, 'Call whenever you need / Ain't no plan that my baby don't supersede / If I ain't got time, I'll just make us some / All my life I been waiting for love.'

Jaymin has nurtured his musical gift since childhood. With a mom in the ministry and multiple pastor uncles, he often sang alongside his siblings in church and at home, where gospel music swirled with several decades of secular soul. Even in college and modeling for Nike and Adidas, music was the constant as he worked to learn more instruments, sharpen his songwriting, and define his distinctive voice.

'I want to bring a new feel in terms of positivity surrounding relationships, love, perseverance, and life,' says Jaymin.

Photo Credit: Gianni Gallant



Photo Credit: Gianni Gallant

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