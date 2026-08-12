RAE SREMMURD Marks 10th Anniversary of SREMMLIFE 2 With Merch Drop

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Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi are marking the 10th anniversary of SREMMLIFE 2, the sophomore album that helped establish the Tupelo, Mississippi duo as a defining force in hip hop. To commemorate the milestone, the group has released limited edition merchandise, with the collection made available for purchase alongside a wave of digital content tied to the album's legacy.

Limited edition merch became available for purchase starting August 12 at 11am PST at raesremmurd.com.

Released on August 12, 2016, the double-platinum SremmLife 2 reached the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and built on the breakout success of the duo's 2015 debut SremmLife, delivering 14 tracks packed with the group's signature blend of hyperactive hooks, party-starting energy and genre-blurring production. The album featured the Billboard charting singles Diamond-certified 'Black Beatles', 6x platinum 'Swang' and 2x platinum 'Look Alive,' as well as guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Juicy J and Lil Jon.

'Black Beatles,' featuring Gucci Mane, became a cultural phenomenon, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 7 weeks and soundtracking the viral 'Mannequin Challenge' that swept the Internet in late 2016 and experienced a major revival to mark the anniversary in 2026. The challenge has amassed 11.6B+ TikTok views and 15.5M+ pieces of TikTok user generated content.

To celebrate 'Black Beatles' going Diamond, Rae Sremmurd recreated the challenge at the Interscope Offices.

Rae Sremmurd also collaborated with Fortnite to release a Black Beatles emote, available now in the Fortnite Shop.

About Rae Sremmurd

Rae Sremmurd emerged from Tupelo, Mississippi as a duo with a knack for party-oriented anthems. In 2015, they released their debut album SremmLife. The full-length project landed at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart and is RIAA certified Platinum. It includes iconic singles 'No Flex Zone,' 'No Type,' and the Young Thug and Nicki Minaj-assisted 'Throw Sum Mo,' which quickly propelled them to superstardom.

They wasted no time releasing their 2nd album SremmLife 2, which included their first Billboard Hot 100 #1 song, 'Black Beatles,' which held the #1 spot for 7 weeks!

In 2018, they released their 3rd multi-album project SR3MM. SR3MM was made up of three standalone albums: Rae Sremmurd's Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee's Swaecation, and Slim Jxmmi's Jxmtro. The album was made in conjunction with their longtime collaborator Mike Will Made-It. It bore Platinum-selling single 'Guatemala' and included guest appearances by Juicy J, Travis Scott, Future, Pharrell, and The Weeknd, among others.

The duo's 4th studio album, Sremm 4 Life, is out now!

SREMMLIFE 2 followed the duo's 2015 debut SREMMLIFE and produced the Diamond-certified single Black Beatles, featuring Gucci Mane, which spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and became closely associated with the viral Mannequin Challenge. The anniversary arrives shortly after Swae Lee released his debut solo album SAME DIFFERENCE and performed alongside Post Malone at the FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, with Swae Lee currently touring Europe in support of the solo project.

Photo Credit: Chris Polk



Photo Credit: Chris Polk

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