Zaytoven and TAPE B to Release SIGNATURE SOUND on Aug. 12

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GRAMMY-winning Atlanta producer Zaytoven and Florida artist Tape B will release a collaborative single, Signature Sound, on August 12. The track pairs Zaytoven's trap production style, developed through work with artists including Gucci Mane, Future, Migos, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage, with Tape B's approach to festival-oriented bass music.

'Signature Sound' began with Tape B drawing inspiration from a production tutorial featuring Zaytoven. That initial connection ultimately became an official collaboration, bringing Atlanta trap and bass music together through their shared approach to low-end, rhythm and producer-driven culture.

The release follows Tape B's 2024 collaboration with Juicy J on TRIPPY LAND, which has surpassed 4 million streams, and arrives during a stretch that has included sold-out amphitheater tour dates and a nearly sold-out two-night headline run at Red Rocks. According to the announcement, Signature Sound originated after Tape B drew inspiration from a production tutorial featuring Zaytoven, which later developed into the official collaboration.

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