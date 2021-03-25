Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Grouplove Unveil 'This Is The End' Video

Grouplove celebrated the unexpected announcement of This Is This with an incredible live performance of “Deadline.”

Mar. 25, 2021  
This Is This - which follows last year's GRAMMY® Award-nominated Healer - was surprise released earlier this month alongside the premiere of the lead single, "Deadline," joined by an official music video, directed by ATL-based filmmaker Isaac Deitz. Grouplove celebrated the unexpected announcement of This Is This with an incredible live performance of "Deadline" on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, streaming HERE.

Grouplove will further mark This Is This with the launch of a special action center on Propeller in partnership with The Ally Coalition supporting Black LGBTQ Youth and the centers that serve them. Fans who take action will be entered to win exclusive prizes from Grouplove, including virtual meet and greets, merch, and tickets to an upcoming show.

"Grouplove believes that Pride is not just in June, but is year round. They are continuing their partnership with The Ally Coalition to help fans take action for LGBTQ youth, who disproportionately experience homelessness, depression, bullying and suicidal ideation. TAC provides critical support for undeserved organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth and raises awareness about the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ community."

Grouplove first previewed This Is This earlier this month on the inaugural installment of their unprecedented livestream concert series, This is This Moment. Launched in partnership with premium digital live platform Moment House, This is This Moment allows fans to purchase a subscription to an exclusive monthly live performance set for every second Thursday of the month with each show featuring a completely unique set list, including complete album performances, unreleased music, rarely played fan favorites, Q&As, and more. For tickets and additional details, please visit www.momenthouse.com/grouplove.

Grouplove is: Hannah Hooper, Christian Zucconi, Andrew Wessen, Daniel Gleason, and Benjamin Homola.

Watch the video here:


