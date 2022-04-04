Grey Delisle & the Roughhousers Announce New Album 'Princess Mike'

Hollywood music/TV/film polymath Grey DeLisle has joined forces with Eddie Clendening (Million Dollar Quartet), Deke Dickerson (Ecco-Fonics), Carl Sonny Leyland (Big Sandy and The Fly Rite Boys), Murry Hammond (Old 97's), and DJ Bonebrake (Founding Member of X and The Knitters) to form The Roughhousers, who recorded a brand new roots rock album of all-original children's music called Princess Mike on October 7th. The band will be launching a new single every two weeks till the album release, starting with the title track April 15th accompanied by a new video.

Grey remembers, "I met Eddie on Facebook during the lockdown so you could say that 2 of the worst things EVER...social media and a global pandemic....actually led to the BEST KID'S BAND EVER!!!!"

Grey DeLisle Griffin is also known as the most prolific voice actress in American animation history, having performed over 2000 cartoon voices since 1996. Grey is also a comedian who launched her first stand-up comedy special, "My First Comedy Special" on Amazon Prime which has received rave reviews. She has released beautiful solo albums steadily over the years, winning a Grammy in 2005 for her Stephen Foster tribute, Beautiful Dreamer, for Best Traditional Folk Album.

Grey's most iconic roles include 'Vicky' from "The Fairly OddParents," 'Samantha "Sam" Manson' from "Danny Phantom," 'Mandy' from "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy," 'Frankie Foster,' 'Duchess' and 'Goo' from "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends," 'Yumi Yoshimura' from "Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi," 'Azula' from "Avatar: The Last Airbender," 'Kimiko Tohomiko' from "Xiaolin Showdown," as well as 'Lola,' 'Lana' and 'Lily Loud' from "The Loud House", Monster Girl on Invincible, Delilah Briarwood on Critical Role's Vox Machina, Ms. Chalice on Cuphead and 'Prince Puppycorn' from "Unikitty!." She has also been the voice of 'Daphne Blake' in "Scooby-Doo" cartoons since 2000. Her film roles include 'Grandma Sanchez' in "The Book of Life," 'Arcee' in "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" and "Bumblebee," 'Dewdrop' in Pixar's "Onward" and Setsu Oiwa' in Studio Ghibli's final film "When Marnie Was There."

Eddie Clendening has toured extensively and successfully with his "The Blue Ribbon Boys" around the world. He has also worked with other well-known groups such as Deke Dickerson's Ecco-Fonics, Big Sandy, The Hi-Qs, Lloyd Tripp... the list goes on and on. Eddie originated the role of, and was featured as Elvis Presley in the hit Broadway musical "The Million Dollar Quartet", where he performed 8 shows a week to packed houses racking up over 2200 performances.

He also helped create and starred in the show "Heartbreak Hotel" which is currently the only Elvis Presley stage bio endorsed by the Elvis Presley estate, SONY Music and RCA. It seems Eddie is also beginning to get some much-deserved acclaim, thanks to the release of his four studio albums to date; "Sometimes It Rains", "Eddie Clendening Is... Walkin' And Cryin'", "Eddie Clendening Is... Knockin' At Your Heart", and "Eddie Clendening Is... The Rage Of The Teen-Age!".

Their recording partners are some of the most iconic players on the roots/punk scene in LA, bringing the joyful album to life with their soul and technical skills as some of the most studied artists in the roots genre.