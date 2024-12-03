Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms 2025 Headline Symphony Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will embark on a special headline tour next year, featuring Isakov and his band performing with full symphony orchestras in each city. Newly confirmed stops include Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, Asheville’s Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Charleston’s Gaillard Center, Atlanta’s Atlanta Symphony Hall (two nights) and Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall among others.

Tickets for these dates will go on-sale this Friday, December 6 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found HERE.

The shows will include symphonic arrangements of favorites from Isakov’s six full-length studio albums including his most recent, the acclaimed Appaloosa Bones, Evening Machines, and Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony. The orchestral versions of these songs were arranged by Tom Hagerman (DeVotchKa) and Jay Clifford (Jump Little Children). The performances will be conducted by two renowned international conductors, Christopher Dragon (Nashville, Chicago, Greensboro, Asheville, Atlanta, Los Angeles) and Morihiko Nakahara (Charleston & Tysons).

In addition to the symphony dates, Isakov will also perform several sold-out shows early next year, a stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden supporting Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and two nights headlining Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Beloved by his devoted community of fans and critics alike, Isakov has garnered over 1 billion streams to date and averages 7 million monthly Spotify listeners. Of his most recent record, Appaloosa Bones, the Associated Press praised, “His new songs are relentlessly majestic, a kind of musical morphine,” while Paste declared, “he’s continuing to make expertly-tooled music…it’s reliably beautiful and starkly self-possessed throughout.” Additionally, Isakov collaborated on recently released songs with Noah Kahan, Shovels & Rope, and Jeremiah Fraites (of The Lumineers).

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn’t on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running Starling Farm (his farm in Boulder County), which provides produce to the farm’s CSA members, local restaurants, and Community Food Share (a Boulder County food bank).

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, December 6 at 10:00am local time

January 24—Bellingham, WA—Mount Baker Theatre (SOLD OUT)

January 25—Olympia, WA—Washington Center for the Performing Arts (SOLD OUT)

January 27—Eugene, OR—McDonald Theatre (SOLD OUT)

January 28—Arcata, CA—Van Duzer Theatre (SOLD OUT)

January 30—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre (SOLD OUT)

January 31—San Francisco, CA—The Grace Cathedral (SOLD OUT)

February 1—San Luis Obispo, CA—Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo (SOLD OUT)

February 3—Tucson, AZ—The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

February 5—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre

February 6—San Antonio, TX—Stable Hall (SOLD OUT)

February 7—Austin, TX—Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 11—Nashville, TN—Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony

March 13—Chicago, IL—Auditorium Theatre with the Chicago Philharmonic

March 16—Greensboro, NC—Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra

March 18—Asheville, NC—Thomas Wolfe Auditorium with the Asheville Symphony

March 19—Charleston, SC—Gaillard Center with the Charleston Symphony

March 21—Tysons, VA—Capital One Hall with the Fairfax Symphony

March 22—Tysons, VA—Capital One Hall with the Fairfax Symphony

March 23—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra

March 24—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra

March 27—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

March 29—Los Angeles, CA—Walt Disney Concert Hall with the Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 31—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

September 1—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Photo credit: Art Heffron

