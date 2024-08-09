Green Day Releasing Massive 'American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exactly two decades ago, five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning band Green Day forever changed punk rock and popular culture with their conceptual magnum opus, American Idiot. Commemorating the GRAMMY® Award-winning record’s 20th birthday this year, the California trio proudly present the definitive American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition out October 25, 2024. They have assembled massive Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Sets available in 8-LP Vinyl and 4-CD configurations. Each box set also contains two Blu-ray discs. Also released October 25th will be a limited edition color vinyl of the original 2-LP album, plus an audiophile "One-Step" release of American Idiot. The first three tracks – which include an unreleased demo of “Holiday/Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Demo),” the fan favorite B-side “Favorite Son,” and “Minority (Live from Irving Plaza)” – are available on all streaming platforms now. Listen HERE. Pre-order/Pre-save American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition HERE.

Both of these limited-edition Super Deluxe Box Sets feature the Original Album as well as a plethora of essential extras. Among many highlights, this treasure trove consists of 15 unreleased American Idiot demos, a rapturous 15-track 2004 concert recorded at Irving Plaza in New York City capped off by 9 previously unreleased live recordings (including a cover of Queen’s “We Are The Champions”), and 14 songs previously available only as B-Sides and bonus tracks. Plus, it showcases two Blu-Ray Discs, comprising the film Heart Like A Hand Grenade, BBC: Top of the Pops “Mini Gig” and Later with Jools Holland, and finally the brand new, 110-minute, documentary, 20 Years of American Idiot. New liner notes penned by Rob Cavallo and Rolling Stone’s David Fricke complete the package.

In the Vinyl Box Set, each LP has been pressed on its own unique color vinyl. The collection also houses a 36-page book, a large Green Day flag, and the iconic American Idiot red tie. If you purchase via D2C, you will also receive a poster. Meanwhile, the CD Box Set boasts a 48-page book, enamel pin set, sticker sheet, and cloth patch.

Produced by Rob Cavallo and the band, American Idiot represented a turning point for not only Green Day, but rock music in the 21st century. Following its release on September 21, 2004, it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 and eventually moved north of 23 million copies globally—with 9 million in the United States alone. It garnered a 2005 GRAMMY® Award in the category of “Best Rock Album.” It even inspired a Broadway musical of the same name, receiving two Tony® Awards and a GRAMMY® Award.

Powered by smashes “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Holiday,” “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” “Jesus of Suburbia,” and “American Idiot,” it has emerged as a commercial and critical high watermark for the group. It has graced dozens of “Best-Of” lists, including Rolling Stone’s coveted “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and “The 100 Greatest Albums of the Decade,” NPR’s “The Decade’s 50 Most Important Recordings,” Entertainment Weekly’s “New Classics: The 100 Best Albums from 1983 to 2008,” and NME’s “The Top 100 Albums of the Decade.” Not to mention, Pitchfork hailed it as “the band’s most ambitious record to date,” going on to attest, “there’s something to be said for having the balls.”

GREEN DAY - AMERICAN IDIOT

CD 1 / LP 1 & 2 (original album)

American Idiot Jesus of Suburbia Jesus of Suburbia City of the Damned I Don't Care Dearly Beloved Tales of Another Broken Home Holiday Boulevard of Broken Dreams Are We the Waiting St. Jimmy Give Me Novacaine She's A Rebel Extraordinary Girl Letterbomb Wake Me Up When September Ends Homecoming The Death of St. Jimmy East 12th St. Nobody Likes You Rock and Roll Girlfriend We're Coming Home Again Whatsername

CD 2 / LP 3 & 4 (B-Sides & Bonus Tracks – previously released)

American Idiot (Live) Jesus of Suburbia (Live) Jesus of Suburbia City of the Damned I Don't Care Dearly Beloved Tales of Another Broken Home Holiday (Live) Are We the Waiting (Live) St. Jimmy (Live) Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live) Favorite Son Shoplifter Governator Too Much Too Soon Are the Waiting (VH1-Storytellers) St. Jimmy (VH1-Storytellers) Give Me Novacaine (VH1-Storytellers) Homecoming (VH1-Storytellers)

CD 3 / LP 5 & 6 (Demos)

American Idiot American Idiot (Alt. Version) Jesus of Suburbia Holiday/Blvd. Of Broken Dreams Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera Novacaine She's A Rebel Radio Baghdad Cluster Bomb Wake Me Up When September Ends Homecoming (Nobody Likes You) Everyone's Breaking Down Just Another Year Lowlife What's Her Name

CD 4 / LP 7 & 8 (Live Irving Plaza, NYC, Sept 21 ’04)

American Idiot (Live) Jesus of Suburbia (Live) Holiday (Live) Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live) Are We the Waiting (Live) St. Jimmy (Live) Give Me Novacaine (Live) She’s A Rebel (Live) Extraordinary Girl (Live) Letterbomb (Live) Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live) Homecoming (Live) Whatsername (Live) Minority (Live) We Are The Champions (Live)

Blu-Ray 1

Heart Like A Hand Grenade

Blu-Ray 2

20 Years of American Idiot (New Documentary)

BBC Live

St. Jimmy (Live) Give Me Novacaine (Live) She’s A Rebel (Live) Welcome To Paradise (Live) Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live) Jesus of Suburbia (Live) American Idiot (Live in Studio) Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live in Studio)

ABOUT GREEN DAY

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, “The most influential band of their generation,” while Rolling Stone attests, “Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of Kiss, and that doesn't seem to be changing.” In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation’s attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared “It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century.” In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, Green Day’s thirteenth studio album Father Of All... debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, “Green Day’s most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim.” In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. On January 19, ‘24, the band released their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Saviors, which includes hit singles, “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” which reached #1 on Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay, and “Dilemma.” The album debuted at #1 on seven different Billboard charts and marked their fifth #1 in the UK. Saviors received widespread critical praise, with Rolling Stone describing it as “huge songs and snotty satire for a world on fire,” while The New York Times hailed it as “a decisive, even overdetermined return to form.” The New Yorker summed it up best with “It’s Green Day’s world now.” Green Day is currently on their massive global stadium tour – The Saviors Tour – where they play Dookie and American Idiot in their entirety, along with other Saviors cuts and fan favorites. The tour will conclude on September 28 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Photo credit: Eva Mueller

