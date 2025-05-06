Grandaddy to Play First North American Tour in 20 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of 2024’s acclaimed album Blu Wav, legendary indie-rock band Grandaddy have announced a 2025 North American tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal studio album The Sophtware Slump. The band will perform the beloved album in full on what will be their first US tour in over 20 years with Pedro the Lion & Greg Freeman as support. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 9 at 10am local. They are set to make stops in NYC, DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, DC, Boston and more.

Released in the year 2000 and infused with Lytle’s laid back humor & sensibility, the collection put a prescient spotlight on the significance of technology taking over in the future while the natural world falls apart – AI, ChatGPT, billionaires going into space – central to the global Y2K conversation at that time. From the opening track, “He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot”, Grandaddy said a tentative hello to the new century and a mournful goodbye to the old one, picking their way through the consumer detritus of shattered computer keyboards, shredded tires, floating sofas, and air conditioners rusting in the woods. The Sophtware Slump is an album about time and distance, nature and technology, loss and reclamation, progress and nostalgia, and all the precious things that do not last. Yet its greatest achievement is to stave off gloom and locate in its transcendent sadness the hope of escape. “Don’t give in, 2000 man.”

Grandaddy recently celebrated their legacy with a series of 20th anniversary reissues including The Sophtware Slump 20th anniversary reissue collection which Uncut dubbed “A prescient classic, reissued, reimagined and better than ever” and the Sumday Twunny 20th anniversary box set which earned a Pitchfork ‘Best New Reissue”. The band also created a special The Sophtware Slump ..... on a wooden piano to celebrate the groundbreaking album’s 20th anniversary. Grandaddy formed in 1992 and have released six official LPs, most recently 2024’s Blu Wav which earned widespread acclaim spanning NPR Morning Edition, Stereogum “Tracking Down”, Pitchfork (8.0), Rolling Stone and more. Grandaddy’s original line up includes Jason Lytle, Aaron Burtch, Jim Fairchild, Tim Dryden, and the late Kevin Garcia, who passed away in 2017.

Tour Dates - TICKETS

# = w/ Pedro TheLion

* = w/ Greg Freeman

9/11: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

9/12: Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre #

9/13: Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #

9/14: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's #

9/16: San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #

9/18: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

9/20: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

10/8: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/9: Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/10: Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall *

10/11: Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *

10/13: Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD *

10/14: Boston, MA @ Royale *

10/15: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/17: Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

10/18: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Photo courtesy of the artist

