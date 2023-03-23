Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Grammy-Nominated Malian Artist Fatoumata Diawara's New Album 'London Ko'

Grammy-Nominated Malian Artist Fatoumata Diawara's New Album 'London Ko'

Fatoumata Diawara’s new album London Ko is slated for release May 12.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Grammy-nominated Malian singer, songwriter, guitarist and actress Fatoumata Diawara's highly anticipated new album London Ko is slated for release May 12 via Wagram Music; pre-order/pre-save the record HERE.

With the new album, Diawara continues to reinvent traditional African music, combining her Mandinka roots with afrobeat, jazz, pop, electronic and hip hop influences. That synthesis is reflected even in the album's title, combining the names of the Western metropolis of London with that of the Malian capital of Bamako.

On London Ko Diawara combines forces with collaborator Damon Albarn (Gorillaz, Blur) who co-produces a number of tracks on the album and is featured performing on the first single, "Nsera," which is out now to critical acclaim from Pitchfork, Stereogum, okayafrica., WNYC, the Object of Sound podcast and more.

Diawara notes, "For me, London Ko means opening your mind. It also represents Damon Albarn's connection to Malian music." London Ko, a neologism coined by Diawara, represents an imagined continent bringing Europe and Africa together.

While holding on to traditions, Diawara's music gives a prophetic vision of what Africa can do. She invents an alternative space and time where it is possible to become master of your own destiny. Positioning herself as an actor in a future world, this album raises Diawara into the ranks of the great voices of Afrofuturism.

In celebration of the new music, Diawara is set for a run of U.S. shows in select cities in April. The dates include performances at New York's Brooklyn Bowl, Seattle's Meany Hall for the Performing Arts, Inglewood's The Miracle Theater and Northampton's BOMBYX Center For Arts & Equity. See below for full tour routing.

Diawara broke out in 2011 with her debut album, Fatou, which featured guest performances from legendary musicians John Paul Jones, Tony Allen and Toumani Diabaté. The record was hailed by Pitchfork as a "beguiling album" that "simply surrounds you with its atmosphere," while The Guardian praised it as "an enjoyable, impressive set."

She received two nominations at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for Best World Music Album for her 2018 album Fenfo and Best Dance Recording for "Ultimatum" in which she was featured with the English artist Disclosure.

One of 11 children born to Malian parents in Ivory Coast, Diawara grew up in the '90s in the Malian capital of Bamako. A celebrated child actor, Diawara starred in Dani Kouyaté's critically acclaimed 2001 film Sia, The Dream of the Python. At age 19 she left home against the wishes of her family and joined the French street theater company Royale de Luxe, with whom she toured the world and began singing in the clubs and cafes of Paris.

Diawara eventually found herself singing backing vocals for Dee Dee Bridgewater and Malian superstar Oumou Sangaré before signing with influential label World Circuit Records for her debut album. In addition to Sia..., Diawara's film credits include the Academy Award-nominated Timbuktu, Morbayassa and Clouds of Conakry, as well as the documentaries The Africa Express and Mali Blues.

TOUR DATES

April 14-Vancouver, BC-Chan Centre For The Performing Arts

April 15-Seattle, WA-Meany Hall for the Performing Arts

April 16-San Francisco, CA-Miner Auditorium

April 18-Portland, OR-Portland Jazz Festival

April 19-Inglewood, CA-The Miracle Theater

April 21-Phoenix, AZ-MIM Music Theater

April 25-Easton, PA-Williams Center for the Arts

April 27-Northampton, MA-BOMBYX Center For Arts & Equity

April 28-Boston, MA-City Winery

April 29-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Bowl

May 23-Lille, FR-Théâtre Sébastopol Lille

May 24-Paris, FR-Salle Pleyel

May 26-Arnhem, NE-Musis & Stadstheater

May 27-Groningen, NL-De Oosterpoort

May 28-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso

May 30-Den Haag, NL-Paard

May 31-Brussels, BE-Ancienne Belgique

June 16-Saint-Chamond, FR-Festival Rue des Artistes

June 18-Neuchâtel, CH-Festi'neuch

June 23-Périgny, FR-Festival Notes En Vert

June 24-Fontainebleau, FR-Festival Django Reinhardt

June 25-Montauban, FR-Montauban en Scènes

June 29-Belfort, FR-Les Eurockéennes

June 30-Nort-sur-Erdre, FR-Festival La Nuit de l'Erdre

July 2-Autrans, FR-Vercors Music Festival

July 5-Copenhagen, DK-Copenhagen Jazz Festival

July 7-Brussels, BE-Saule @ La Semo

July 8-St-Clair, FR-Festival Beauregard Hérouville

July 9-Saint-Malô-du-Bois, FR-Poupet Festival

July 13-Ravenna, IT-Palazzo San Giacomo Russi

July 15-Cartagena, ESP-Festival La Mar de Músicas

July 17-Istambul, TUR-Istambul Jazz Festival

July 25-Berlin, DE-Sommer Open-Air-Musikfestival

July 26-Jena, DE-Kulturarena

July 27-Herzberg, DE-Herzberg Festival

July 28-Karlsruhe, DE-Zeltival Tolhaus

July 30-Marciac, FR-Jazz in Marciac

August 5-Vertheuil, FR-SunSka Festival

August 11-Locorotondo, IT-Locus Festival

November 17-Geneva, CH-Festival Les Créatives

November 19-Rome, IT-Romaeuropa Festival

November 20-Florence, IT-Earthbeat Festival

November 30-Luxembourg, LUX-Den Atelier

BOLD - U.S. Date



Chris Stapleton Adds New Dates to All-American Road Show Tour Photo
Chris Stapleton Adds New Dates to 'All-American Road Show' Tour
Chris Stapleton is adding a show at UBS Arena at Belmont Park to his “All-American Road Show.” The 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians will perform live at UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Tom Vek Remix of UK Duo Alaskalaska Glass From Album Still Life Photo
Tom Vek Remix of UK Duo Alaskalaska 'Glass' From Album 'Still Life'
ALASKALASKA (pronounced “Alaska-laska”) are sharing a remix by Jas Shaw from their album closing track “Long Lasting Pleasure,' and “Glass” by Tom Vek, taken from their album Still Life which is out via Marathon Records (Lava La Rue, Courtney Barnett, Pond etc).
Sir Chloe Shares Salivate From I Am The Dog Photo
Sir Chloe Shares 'Salivate' From 'I Am The Dog'
Made with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) with songwriting contributions from Teddy Geiger (Caroline Polachek, Sylvan Esso, Lizzo) and Sarah Tudzin (Weyes Blood, Amen Dunes, Slowdive), I Am The Dog encapsulates the thrilling paradoxical nature of Sir Chloe. Watch the new music video now!
Sabina Sciubba Confirms New Album Sleeping Dragon Photo
Sabina Sciubba Confirms New Album 'Sleeping Dragon'
Sciubba gathered collaborators, including Grammy winning singer and composer Dhani Harrison (The Traveling Wilburys), cowriter Barry Reynolds (Marianne Faithfull, Grace Jones, Brazilian Girls), singer-songwriter Albin de la Simone, and renowned clarinetist Nico Gori. Sciubba invited pianist Jason Lindner (David Bowie’s Blackstar) for a single.

From This Author - Michael Major


Exclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse AwardsExclusive: NYWIFT Recuits NH Collection New York Madison Avenue as Hotel Partner for the 43rd Annual Muse Awards
March 23, 2023

This year’s honorees are Arianna Bocco, Danielle Brooks, Deborah Chow, Maria Hinojosa, Sandra Lee, Freida Pinto, Lauren Ridloff, Sharon Stone, and Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences President Janet Yang.  David Yurman, America’s foremost luxury jewelry brand, has designed and provided this year’s Muse Award statues for honorees.
Review Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to HuluReview Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to Hulu
March 23, 2023

'Up Here,' the new musical series hailing from Steven Levenson (“tick, tick...BOOM!'), Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen”), will premiere on Hulu this weekend. Ahead of the series premiere, check out what critics thought of Up Here now!
Photo: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating ChartPhoto: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating Chart
March 23, 2023

Find out where Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be seated for the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion for Vanderpump Rules. Check out the photo of the seating chart now!
Exclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD ClipExclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD Clip
March 23, 2023

Broadway favorites Jeremy Jordan and Casey Likes are hitting the big screen in the new film Spinning Gold. Watch an exclusive video clip from the film now, featuring Jordan as Neil Bogart, the found of Casablanca Records, and Likes as KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons.
The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'
March 23, 2023

‘Stone Cold Killer’ is a gnarled roadhouse rocker written about guitarist Dan Taylor’s new kitten “that beautiful thing kills everything”, the humorous accompanying video portrays a retro crime caper as the band are hunted by the menacing feline felon. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
share