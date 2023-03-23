Grammy-Nominated Malian Artist Fatoumata Diawara's New Album 'London Ko'

Grammy-nominated Malian singer, songwriter, guitarist and actress Fatoumata Diawara's highly anticipated new album London Ko is slated for release May 12 via Wagram Music; pre-order/pre-save the record HERE.

With the new album, Diawara continues to reinvent traditional African music, combining her Mandinka roots with afrobeat, jazz, pop, electronic and hip hop influences. That synthesis is reflected even in the album's title, combining the names of the Western metropolis of London with that of the Malian capital of Bamako.

On London Ko Diawara combines forces with collaborator Damon Albarn (Gorillaz, Blur) who co-produces a number of tracks on the album and is featured performing on the first single, "Nsera," which is out now to critical acclaim from Pitchfork, Stereogum, okayafrica., WNYC, the Object of Sound podcast and more.

Diawara notes, "For me, London Ko means opening your mind. It also represents Damon Albarn's connection to Malian music." London Ko, a neologism coined by Diawara, represents an imagined continent bringing Europe and Africa together.

While holding on to traditions, Diawara's music gives a prophetic vision of what Africa can do. She invents an alternative space and time where it is possible to become master of your own destiny. Positioning herself as an actor in a future world, this album raises Diawara into the ranks of the great voices of Afrofuturism.

In celebration of the new music, Diawara is set for a run of U.S. shows in select cities in April. The dates include performances at New York's Brooklyn Bowl, Seattle's Meany Hall for the Performing Arts, Inglewood's The Miracle Theater and Northampton's BOMBYX Center For Arts & Equity. See below for full tour routing.

Diawara broke out in 2011 with her debut album, Fatou, which featured guest performances from legendary musicians John Paul Jones, Tony Allen and Toumani Diabaté. The record was hailed by Pitchfork as a "beguiling album" that "simply surrounds you with its atmosphere," while The Guardian praised it as "an enjoyable, impressive set."

She received two nominations at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for Best World Music Album for her 2018 album Fenfo and Best Dance Recording for "Ultimatum" in which she was featured with the English artist Disclosure.

One of 11 children born to Malian parents in Ivory Coast, Diawara grew up in the '90s in the Malian capital of Bamako. A celebrated child actor, Diawara starred in Dani Kouyaté's critically acclaimed 2001 film Sia, The Dream of the Python. At age 19 she left home against the wishes of her family and joined the French street theater company Royale de Luxe, with whom she toured the world and began singing in the clubs and cafes of Paris.

Diawara eventually found herself singing backing vocals for Dee Dee Bridgewater and Malian superstar Oumou Sangaré before signing with influential label World Circuit Records for her debut album. In addition to Sia..., Diawara's film credits include the Academy Award-nominated Timbuktu, Morbayassa and Clouds of Conakry, as well as the documentaries The Africa Express and Mali Blues.

TOUR DATES

April 14-Vancouver, BC-Chan Centre For The Performing Arts

April 15-Seattle, WA-Meany Hall for the Performing Arts

April 16-San Francisco, CA-Miner Auditorium

April 18-Portland, OR-Portland Jazz Festival

April 19-Inglewood, CA-The Miracle Theater

April 21-Phoenix, AZ-MIM Music Theater

April 25-Easton, PA-Williams Center for the Arts

April 27-Northampton, MA-BOMBYX Center For Arts & Equity

April 28-Boston, MA-City Winery

April 29-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Bowl

May 23-Lille, FR-Théâtre Sébastopol Lille

May 24-Paris, FR-Salle Pleyel

May 26-Arnhem, NE-Musis & Stadstheater

May 27-Groningen, NL-De Oosterpoort

May 28-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso

May 30-Den Haag, NL-Paard

May 31-Brussels, BE-Ancienne Belgique

June 16-Saint-Chamond, FR-Festival Rue des Artistes

June 18-Neuchâtel, CH-Festi'neuch

June 23-Périgny, FR-Festival Notes En Vert

June 24-Fontainebleau, FR-Festival Django Reinhardt

June 25-Montauban, FR-Montauban en Scènes

June 29-Belfort, FR-Les Eurockéennes

June 30-Nort-sur-Erdre, FR-Festival La Nuit de l'Erdre

July 2-Autrans, FR-Vercors Music Festival

July 5-Copenhagen, DK-Copenhagen Jazz Festival

July 7-Brussels, BE-Saule @ La Semo

July 8-St-Clair, FR-Festival Beauregard Hérouville

July 9-Saint-Malô-du-Bois, FR-Poupet Festival

July 13-Ravenna, IT-Palazzo San Giacomo Russi

July 15-Cartagena, ESP-Festival La Mar de Músicas

July 17-Istambul, TUR-Istambul Jazz Festival

July 25-Berlin, DE-Sommer Open-Air-Musikfestival

July 26-Jena, DE-Kulturarena

July 27-Herzberg, DE-Herzberg Festival

July 28-Karlsruhe, DE-Zeltival Tolhaus

July 30-Marciac, FR-Jazz in Marciac

August 5-Vertheuil, FR-SunSka Festival

August 11-Locorotondo, IT-Locus Festival

November 17-Geneva, CH-Festival Les Créatives

November 19-Rome, IT-Romaeuropa Festival

November 20-Florence, IT-Earthbeat Festival

November 30-Luxembourg, LUX-Den Atelier

BOLD - U.S. Date