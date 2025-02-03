Grammy Award Winner Alex Cuba Releases New Single 'El Día Más Triste'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy Award-winning artist, Alex Cuba released brand new music in time for Valentine's Day coinciding with the launch of a tour of the United States.

"El Día Más Triste" is about transforming hurt into understanding. Feelings of love are joyous, wondrous events in our lives, spontaneous and beautiful. Its shadow side, those moments of betrayal, hurt and emptiness are no less important in how they create growth and urgency in our lives. "El Día más Triste"shows the depth of sorrow, the pain of a ruptured relationship, and the process of rumination and inner conflict surrounding the confusion. "Es Amor" (its love) Alex remarks in the chorus after his self-reflection. An equally poignant part of our Valentine's Day celebration is that side of love, that when it is missing, leaves a hole in our hearts.

The video was filmed in Miami with Cuban director Yeandro Tamayo. Warm intimacy invites the viewer into his healing journey through sad moments.



Alex Cuba's U.S. Tour --- No More Empty Words ---At the heart of his ability to charm anything that breathes is Alex's mastery of a deeper, more important language. The dude speaks joy. And it doesn't't matter if it's Tito Puente joy or Stevie Wonder joy; it's contagious. It shines through songs he's co-written with Nelly Furtado and Jason Mraz. It's the north star of his compositions.

Wherever his songs start their journey-in the land of lust, deep affection, or even melancholy-they know where they're headed. Their path leads to a deep, shimmering gladness that everyone wishes was their native tongue. It's this undeniable exuberance, expressed with masterful musicianship that has catapulted Alex to the highest levels of global critical acclaim. It's what led this fiercely independent artist to 2 Juno awards, 4 Latin Grammys, and a 2022 Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album.

Just like his songs elicit "la-la-las" from audiences without a translator, they woo critics without a middleman. The magic he makes with melody and rhythm can't be held back. Because in the end, whether in times of trouble or celebration, people everywhere want to go where Alex's songs are going: to an unconditional sense of home, belonging, and bliss.

U.S. TOUR DATES

February 11/12 - Seattle, WA, Jazz Alley

February 14 - Corvallis, OR

February 15 - Portland, OR, Old Church

February 18 - Beverly Hills, CA, Vibrato

February 20 - Oakland, CA, Yoshi's

March 21 - Mamaroneck, NY, Emelin Theatre

March 22 - Queens, NY, Kupferberg Centre for the Arts

March 23 - Baltimore, MD, Creative Alliance

March 26 - Orlando, FL, Judson's Live

March 28 - Gainesville, FL, University of Florida

March 29 - Fort Myers, FL, Alliance for the Arts

March 30 - Memphis, TN, Buckman Center for the Arts

April 2 - Decatur, GA, Eddies Attic

April 3 - Birmingham, AL, Alys Stephens Center

April 4 - La Grange, GA, Purelife Studios

April 5 - Cary, NC, Cary Arts Center

Though raised in Artemisa, an hour outside of Havana, Alex Cuba's artistry is as far-flung as the place he has settled and lived for over fifteen years: Smithers, BC, 14 hours north of Vancouver. His music at once incorporates his roots and is a unique amalgam of styles, having collaborated with artists ranging from Jason Mraz to Ron Sexsmith and Nelly Furtado; and bringing together melodies, pop-soul hooks, and rock chords in songs that may seem to bear little resemblance to traditional Cuban form.

A forward-thinking, indie-minded artist, Alex has amassed a steadily growing following among critics and fans. He has over 20 awards and nominations to his name, including four Latin Grammys, two Juno Awards, and, in 2022, his first Grammy Award from a total of four career Grammy nominations.

Alex carries his Cuba within, incorporating subtle jazz influences gained from his early years as a bass player in Cuba. His tasteful, sophisticated chords and lyrics express his poetry in an undeniably Cuban way. His growing body of work defines a unique musical place in the Latin diaspora.

Established in 2005, Caracol Records was founded in response to the trade restrictions placed on Cuba, which extended to Cuban citizens. Though already living in Canada, Alex's debut album was unable to be licensed to a major label, leading to the establishment of his imprint responsible for releasing all of his work from 2007 onward.

Comments