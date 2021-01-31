Graham Scott Fleming Releases 'Deja Vu'

Missing his small-town roots and the music he grew up listening to, Graham is emerging himself back into the country music scene with a 2021 release of his new single 'Déjå Vu.' More details on the full EP, produced by the boys of The Agenda, will be released in the near future, but for now Graham is gearing up for an exciting new single release for the first time in four years. Influenced by duo Dan & Shay, these tunes are sure to have you belting out loud and catching all the feels.

It's been a long and difficult year for many due to the pandemic, and Graham is hopeful that things will start to look up in 2021. One thing is for sure - music will always be there to provide that much needed positivity and light, and Graham hopes sharing his stories through music will do just that. Be sure to check out his new single 'Déjå Vu' on all streaming platforms - out everywhere!! Don't forget to follow along the journey on Instagram @grahamsfleming!

Link for all streaming platforms! https://ffm.to/dejavugsf

The song is all about that feeling after the break up, when you are working on you. You finally feel like you can pick yourself up and move on. Then bam. Those memories from your past relationship appear. You see the person at a party, you remember going to a certain restaurant, you are flooded with those thoughts and memories that hold you back. It's a catchy hook that will help you belt out those feelings.

Graham Scott Fleming is a singer/songwriter from Elmvale, Ontario with a voice that is unlikely to be forgotten. After winning first place in a competition called North of Nashville star in 2011, Graham's career as an independent artist was launched. From there he hit the ground running and didn't look back. He began writing his own original music which eventually led him to open for acts like Derrick Ruttan, High Valley, and Jason Blaine. He has also had the opportunity to collaborate and co-write with such names as Jason McCoy, Jane Bach, Phil Barton, JT harding and many others.

Graham released his first EP 'Young Wild & Free' in 2016, at a time which could easily be described as a slightly 'chaotic' period in Graham's life! Not only was Graham writing original music and planning an EP release, he was starring as Charlie Price in Mirvish's production of Kinky Boots. Kinky Boots was a smash hit in Toronto running for 2+ years, and was extended three times due to the success of the show. Graham was nominated for a Dora Award for Best Male Actor in a musical for his memorable performance. After Kinky Boots closed in Toronto, Graham made a big move to NYC where he made his Broadway debut in Miss Saigon. Between NYC and Ontario, Graham also starred in such shows as the Canadian Premier of Ghost: The Musical, the World premier of Jukebox Hero, and the World Premier of My Very Own British Invasion plus snagged a supporting lead role in a Hallmark movie called Love You Like Christmas, where he wrote original music for the film score. Needless to say, Graham has had a pretty incredible run in many sectors of the music industry, which he is forever grateful for.