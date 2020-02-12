Grade 2 Share Music Video for 'Look Up'

Today, UK punk band Grade 2 unveil the music video for their feel good tune "Look Up,"off the band's third record Graveyard Island (Hellcat). The track is guaranteed to make you stomp your feet and the video, which follows the band on the road, will put a smile on your face. "'Look Up' is a song outside of our expected style," explains vocalist & bassist Sid Ryan, "but nevertheless we put our heart and soul into it. Dedicated to all those who helped us along the way, everyone we met along this journey and to those who need a song to lift their spirits. This is for YOU!"

The video comes ahead of the bands' North American tour, which will begin March 11 in Ottawa, ON. Grade 2 will support punk rock band Anti-Flag through March 28 before heading out with New York punk bands The Casualties and Leftover Crack through April 25. Tickets are on sale now.



Grade 2 is Sid Ryan (vocals/bass), Jack Chatfield (vocals/guitar), and Jacob Hull (drums). Formed in 2013, the band met at school where they would spend their lunch break playing covers of classic punk tunes together in the music room. Since their formation, the band has released several EPs and three studio albums; Mainstream View (2016) and Break The Routine (2017), and Graveyard Island (2019). The bands' Hellcat debut Graveyard Island was recorded and produced by Rancid's Tim Armstrong at Armstrong's Shiprec Studios and mixed by The Interrupters' Kevin Bivona.

GRADE 2 TOUR DATES

supporting Anti-Flag

3/11 Ottawa, ON The 27 Club

3/12 Montreal, QC L'Astral

3/13 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

3/15 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

3/17 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

3/18 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

3/19 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

3/20 Washington, DC Rock & Roll Hotel

3/22 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Purgatory)

3/24 Nashville, TN Exit/In

3/26 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

3/27 Buffalo, NY Rec Room

3/28 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

supporting The Casualties and Leftover Crack

3/31 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

4/1 Dallas, TX Trees

4/2 Houston, TX White Oak (Downstairs)

4/3 Austin, TX Mohawk

4/4 El Paso, TX Rockhouse

4/5 Albuquerque, NM The Launchpad

4/7 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

4/8 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

4/9 Boise, ID The Shredder

4/10 Everett, WA Tony V's Garage

4/11 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom

4/12 Seattle, WA Nuemos

4/14 Eugene, OR Wow Hall

4/15 Petaluma, CA Phoenix Theater

4/16 Oakland, CA Oakland Metro

4/17 Bakersfield, CA Jerrys

4/18 Los Angeles, CA The Regent

4/19 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

4/21 Lancaster, CA Am. Legion Hall

4/22 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park

4/23 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

4/24 Mesa, AZ Nile Theater

4/25 Las Vegas, NV Bunkhouse Saloon

Photo Credit: Bill Chatfield





