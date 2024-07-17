Gracie Abrams Releases 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' Music Video

GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter, Gracie Abrams, has released her music video for “I Love You, I’m Sorry”. The video opens with Gracie on a perfect beach day and follows her hanging out with friends before she launches passionately into the fan-favorite bridge. The video was written and directed by Gracie’s long time friend and collaborator, Audrey Hobert, who also directed the music video for the album’s lead single “Risk” - watch it here. “I Love You, I’m Sorry” is featured on Gracie’s sophomore album The Secret of Us, released earlier this summer. As Gracie’s best performing album, it marked her first ever #1 in the UK, Australia and the Netherlands and the album also impressively climbed to #2 on the Billboard 200 in the US.
Earlier this week, Gracie also announced her upcoming 18-date European leg of her headlining tour, The Secret of Us Tour. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 19 on gracieabrams.com. Produced by Live Nation, this run begins February 9 in Madrid and will stop in major European cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Zurich, Paris, London, and Dublin before wrapping up in Glasgow on March 12. Gracie’s European shows will follow her sold-out North American run, which starts September 5 in Portland, OR. Gracie sold out her North American dates, and due to incredible fan demand, added five shows across the tour including two additional shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, for an iconic three night run in both cities. See below for full routing.
Following North American dates of The Secret of Us Tour, Gracie will rejoin Taylor Swift on the highly acclaimed Eras Tour as direct support for the second North American leg. Last year, Gracie joined Taylor for 30+ shows across the U.S. before performing a limited run of sold-out acoustic shows with Aaron Dessner in NYC, Nashville and LA.