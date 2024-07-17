Gracie Abrams Releases 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter, Gracie Abrams, has released her music video for “I Love You, I’m Sorry”. The video opens with Gracie on a perfect beach day and follows her hanging out with friends before she launches passionately into the fan-favorite bridge. The video was written and directed by Gracie’s long time friend and collaborator, Audrey Hobert, who also directed the music video for the album’s lead single “Risk” - watch it here. “I Love You, I’m Sorry” is featured on Gracie’s sophomore album The Secret of Us, released earlier this summer. As Gracie’s best performing album, it marked her first ever #1 in the UK, Australia and the Netherlands and the album also impressively climbed to #2 on the Billboard 200 in the US.

Earlier this week, Gracie also announced her upcoming 18-date European leg of her headlining tour, The Secret of Us Tour. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 19 on gracieabrams.com. Produced by Live Nation, this run begins February 9 in Madrid and will stop in major European cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Zurich, Paris, London, and Dublin before wrapping up in Glasgow on March 12. Gracie’s European shows will follow her sold-out North American run, which starts September 5 in Portland, OR. Gracie sold out her North American dates, and due to incredible fan demand, added five shows across the tour including two additional shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, for an iconic three night run in both cities. See below for full routing.

Following North American dates of The Secret of Us Tour, Gracie will rejoin Taylor Swift on the highly acclaimed Eras Tour as direct support for the second North American leg. Last year, Gracie joined Taylor for 30+ shows across the U.S. before performing a limited run of sold-out acoustic shows with Aaron Dessner in NYC, Nashville and LA.

The Secret of Us Tour

09.05.24 Portland, OR Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds 09.06.24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater 09.08.24 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre* 09.09.24 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre 09.11.24 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre 09.12.24 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre 09.15.24 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium 09.16.24 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium 09.19.24 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 09.20.24 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall 09.22.24 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park 09.24.24 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater 09.25.24 Minneapolis, MN The Armory 09.27.24 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom 09.29.24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium 09.30.24 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre 10.02.24 Washington DC The Anthem 10.04.24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall 10.05.24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall 10.06.24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall 10.08.24 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark 10.09.24 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway 10.10.24 Portland, ME State Theatre*^

*Non-Live Nation Dates ^ Without Role Model The Secret of Us European Routing

Sun, Feb 9th Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre Tues, Feb 11th Lisbon, Portugal MEO Arena Sat, Feb 15th Stuttgart, Germany Porsche Arena Mon, Feb 17th Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Wed, Feb 19th Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle Hamburg Fri, Feb 21st Dusseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle Sat, Feb 22nd Berlin, Germany Velodrom Mon, Feb 24th Zurich, Switzerland The Hall Tues, Feb 25th Milan, Italy Unipol Forum Thurs, Feb 27th Paris, France Accor Arena Fri, Feb 28th Brussels, Belgium Forest National Mon, Mar 3rd Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena Tues, Mar 4th Leeds, UK First Direct Arena Thurs, Mar 6th London, UK The O2 Fri, Mar 7th Manchester, UK Co-op Live Sat, Mar 8th Cardiff, UK Utilita Arena Cardiff Mon, Mar 10th Dublin, Ireland 3Arena Wed, March 12th Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

