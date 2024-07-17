Gracie Abrams Releases 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' Music Video

"I Love You, I’m Sorry” is featured on Gracie’s sophomore album The Secret of Us, released earlier this summer.

By: Jul. 17, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter, Gracie Abrams, has released her music video for “I Love You, I’m Sorry”. The video opens with Gracie on a perfect beach day and follows her hanging out with friends before she launches passionately into the fan-favorite bridge. The video was written and directed by Gracie’s long time friend and collaborator, Audrey Hobert, who also directed the music video for the album’s lead single “Risk” - watch it here. “I Love You, I’m Sorry” is featured on Gracie’s sophomore album The Secret of Us, released earlier this summer. As Gracie’s best performing album, it marked her first ever #1 in the UK, Australia and the Netherlands and the album also impressively climbed to #2 on the Billboard 200 in the US.

Earlier this week, Gracie also announced her upcoming 18-date European leg of her headlining tour, The Secret of Us Tour. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 19 on gracieabrams.com. Produced by Live Nation, this run begins February 9 in Madrid and will stop in major European cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Zurich, Paris, London, and Dublin before wrapping up in Glasgow on March 12. Gracie’s European shows will follow her sold-out North American run, which starts September 5 in Portland, OR. Gracie sold out her North American dates, and due to incredible fan demand, added five shows across the tour including two additional shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, for an iconic three night run in both cities. See below for full routing. 

Following North American dates of The Secret of Us Tour, Gracie will rejoin Taylor Swift on the highly acclaimed Eras Tour as direct support for the second North American leg. Last year, Gracie joined Taylor for 30+ shows across the U.S. before performing a limited run of sold-out acoustic shows with Aaron Dessner in NYC, Nashville and LA.

The Secret of Us Tour

09.05.24

Portland, OR

Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds

09.06.24

Seattle, WA

WAMU Theater

09.08.24

Berkeley, CA

The Greek Theatre*

09.09.24

Los Angeles, CA

Greek Theatre

09.11.24

Los Angeles, CA

Greek Theatre

09.12.24

Los Angeles, CA

Greek Theatre

09.15.24

Denver, CO

Fillmore Auditorium

09.16.24

Denver, CO

Fillmore Auditorium

09.19.24

Irving, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09.20.24

Houston, TX

713 Music Hall

09.22.24

Austin, TX

Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

09.24.24

Kansas City, MO

Uptown Theater

09.25.24

Minneapolis, MN

The Armory

09.27.24

Chicago, IL

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09.29.24

Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

09.30.24

Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

10.02.24

Washington DC

The Anthem

10.04.24

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

10.05.24

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

10.06.24

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

10.08.24

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10.09.24

Boston, MA

MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10.10.24

Portland, ME

State Theatre*^

*Non-Live Nation Dates

^ Without Role Model

The Secret of Us European Routing

Sun, Feb 9th

Madrid, Spain

Palacio Vistalegre

Tues, Feb 11th

Lisbon, Portugal

MEO Arena

Sat, Feb 15th

Stuttgart, Germany

Porsche Arena

Mon, Feb 17th

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ziggo Dome

Wed, Feb 19th

Hamburg, Germany

Sporthalle Hamburg

Fri, Feb 21st

Dusseldorf, Germany

Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Sat, Feb 22nd

Berlin, Germany

Velodrom

Mon, Feb 24th

Zurich, Switzerland

The Hall

Tues, Feb 25th

Milan, Italy

Unipol Forum

Thurs, Feb 27th

Paris, France

Accor Arena

Fri, Feb 28th

Brussels, Belgium

Forest National

Mon, Mar 3rd

Nottingham, UK

Motorpoint Arena

Tues, Mar 4th

Leeds, UK

First Direct Arena

Thurs, Mar 6th

London, UK

The O2

Fri, Mar 7th

Manchester, UK

Co-op Live

Sat, Mar 8th

Cardiff, UK

Utilita Arena Cardiff

Mon, Mar 10th

Dublin, Ireland

3Arena

Wed, March 12th

Glasgow, UK

OVO Hydro


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos