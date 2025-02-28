Grace VanderWaal Returns With New Single 'Babydoll' Feat. Aliyah's Interlude

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally acclaimed artist and actress Grace VanderWaal returns with an unabashedly bratty pop anthem titled "Babydoll" featuring Aliyah's Interlude. A fun and up-tempo follow up to her deeply introspective "What's Left Of Me," "Babydoll" comes with an official music video directed by Sophie Hur and serves as part of an exciting new era for the 21-year-old award-winning artist.

"In the studio, we were talking about acting bratty, going out, wanting everything, and being a diva," VanderWaal recalls on making "Babydoll." "Tiffany Stringer and I had the idea to write a song from our alter egos perspective. We named mine Baby Doll: who doesn't like to be told no. I had an amazing time writing and creating it."

The release of "Babydoll" follows a whirlwind 2024 for Grace VanderWaal, which included a spine-tingling performance at the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors and a featured role from the legendary Academy Award-winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, in his epic, "Megalopolis," starring alongside Academy Award nominees Adam Driver and Laurence Fishburne. The film, which made its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, received a seven-minute standing ovation for the famed director's work.

VanderWaal's debut EP, Imperfectly Perfect was the biggest selling EP in 2016, entering the Billboard 200 albums chart at number nine. The following year, she released her first full-length studio album, Just The Beginning to vast critical acclaim. Between releasing music, she has toured with everyone from Florence + the Machine to Imagine Dragons. Among many accolades, she earned a Teen Choice Award in addition to receiving the Billboard "Women in Music" Rising Star Award and becoming "the youngest person ever" to be featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 music list. Not to mention, she starred as the title character in the Disney+ film series Stargirl and Megapolis. Finding herself independent again in 2024, she dove into creating what would become her next musical statement. With a pen in hand, she's writing the next chapter of her story-on her own terms.

Photo Credit: Sophie Hur

Comments