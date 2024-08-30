Grace Humphries Unveils Empowering New Single 'Good Enough'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At just 17 years old, Grace Humphries is already making waves in the music world with her prodigious talent and heartfelt songwriting. Her latest single, "Good Enough" is a powerful anthem of self-realization and empowerment which draws from her own experiences and emotions to connect deeply with listeners.

"Good Enough" is an introspective ballad that serves as a girl boss anthem, blending the soaring overtones of modern pop-rock sensibilities with a tinge country for good measure, and it should be noted that the song was written by Grace at the young age of just 16. The track delves into the theme of self-worth, exploring the journey of overcoming self-doubt and social drama to realize one's inherent value. Grace's [beautifully] powerful vocals and evocative lyrics create a compelling and relatable narrative that resonates with listeners of all ages.

Grace Humphries has been captivating audiences from a young age with her remarkable musical abilities. Born in Ramona, California, and based in Austin, TX, Grace's journey into music began early. Grace's talent and determination have already earned her numerous accolades. In 2024, she achieved First Soprano in the TPSMEA All-State choir competition and won TAPPS competitions in both 2020 and 2022 with her performances of "Think of Me" from Phantom of the Opera and her original composition "I Am Found". She has also performed extensively at local events, wineries, and steakhouses honing her craft and connecting with audiences.

"I just want to be happy doing what I love: storytelling and performing, "Grace explains. "Writing music that is meaningful and connects with people in a very real way."

This year, Grace had the incredible opportunity to record at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in England. In April of this year Grace returned to the UK to spend time recording with the renowned Ian Barter to produce "Good Enough". She has also embarked on a mini radio promotion tour, performing live and giving interviews in Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia and Santa Rosa, California further expanding her reach and connection with new fans.

As Grace Humphries continues to rise in the music industry, "Good Enough" stands as a testament to her incredible talent and heartfelt storytelling. Join her on this journey of self-discovery and empowerment and experience the raw emotion and musical prowess of this young prodigy.

