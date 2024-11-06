Goddo Releases New Recording of 'Pretty Bad Boy' from Hits Compilation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating 50 years, legendary Canadian rock band GODDO mark a milestone with Decades, the definitive hits compilation released on October 25, 2024 through Canadian label Music In Motion Ent. This 14-track collection, curated for both lifelong fans and new listeners, features remastered tracks from every GODDO studio album, plus new recordings that capture the essence of a band that has helped define Canadian classic rock.

GODDO's iconic track "Pretty Bad Boy" gets a fresh, re-imagined recording for the Decades project. The song reunites original drummer Marty Morin and keyboardist Drew Winters (who played on the original 1981 version). Guest guitarist Sean Kelly (Nelly Furtado, Lee Aaron) brings new depth to the track’s classic sound. Produced by Thiago Lima and Vic Branco at Toronto’s renowned Iguana Studios, this rendition is enhanced with a Dolby Atmos mix, immersing listeners in a multidimensional, richly layered sound experience. A new music video showcasing the history of the band is available on YouTube.

Decades also includes a remix of the rare 1980 single “Fortune In Men’s Eyes,” a tribute to the late Brian Pilling, and an Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix, Alice Cooper, Kiss) remix of “Under My Hat,” featuring new instrumentation from the original masters. These tracks breathe new energy into GODDO’s catalog adding to the band’s musical legacy.

Fans can look forward to a visually striking Decades color vinyl edition, as well as an exclusive Deluxe Edition signed by Greg.

This compilation is more than just a collection—it’s an experience. Decades brings to life the passion, power, and impact of GODDO as you rediscover the band that helped shape the landscape of Canadian rock music.

About GODDO:

GODDO is a cornerstone of Canadian rock, a band that has left an indelible mark with their raw, high-energy sound and unforgettable live performances. Formed in 1975 by the dynamic bassist and vocalist Greg Godovitz, alongside guitarist Gino Scarpelli and drummer Marty Morin, later succeeded by Doug Inglis, GODDO quickly established themselves as a force on the Canadian bar circuit. Their gritty style resonated with fans across the country and into US markets with hits like "Under My Hat," "Tough Times," and “Sweet Thing.” The classic anthem "Pretty Bad Boy" became a Top 40 hit, earning them a Juno Award nomination for Most Promising Band in 1982.

Known for their live energy, GODDO has opened for acts like Rush, Triumph, and Alice Cooper and was part of the 1979 Toronto CNE show with Aerosmith and Ted Nugent. Their live prowess was captured in the 1979 CITY-TV simulcast and their first live album, Goddo Lighve – Best Seat In The House, recorded at the Roxy Theatre in Barrie, Ontario, with comedian Jim Carrey as the opening act.

Following a brief 1992 reunion and a revival sparked by MuchMusic, the band returned to the studio for their 25th Anniversary in 2000, resulting in two new studio albums and a new live album. In 2010, they celebrated 35 years with a live CD/DVD release before retiring again.

Greg Godovitz released aMuse Me in 2013, a solo album co-written with Loverboy’s Paul Dean, and published two editions of his autobiography, Travels With My Amp, chronicling his years on the road.

