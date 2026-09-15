Go Forward In Flames Releases 'No Sunlight' Single
Jason Hensley, Daniel Johns, and Jesse Nason craft dynamic post-rock with sparse instrumentation and contrasting moods.
Go Forward In Flames have released their new single 'No Sunlight,' the latest track from their debut album Liminal Spaces, out October 23.
'No Sunlight' is sinking leagues beneath the surface of the sea, below the reach of piercing strands of light. A liminal space between contrasting worlds. A feeling of unknowable shadowy leviathans suddenly swirling out from even darker waters.
Liminal Spaces is an exercise in dynamics and listening, with some songs having small pretty moments building into loud chaos, and others driving with explosive intensity. The title represents the moments between these disparate motifs and can be heard in the stark contrasting sections in songs like 'Beneath the Lake' and 'Boatman's Obol.'
Jason Hensley (guitars) and Daniel Johns (Bass VI & baritone guitar) have played together in various projects over the years in the southern California area. This music stemmed from their desire to write and record again with loud instruments, balanced with moments of delicate vulnerability. The band was solidified after running into Jesse Nason (drums, mellotron) at a Godspeed! You Black Emperor concert. It wasn't the first time they had interacted as fans or performers at a concert, but it became apparent that they needed to get in a space together and make music.
The songs were initially recorded in small batches at their respective home studios, except for the final song on the album which was recorded live in Jesse's home studio in Long Beach. The instrumentation on the album is minimal to give space to each melody, texture and delay spiral, as well as to give an honest representation of what the band sounds like live. The album is mixed by Jesse Nason, and mastered by Joe Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Studios.
Go Forward In Flames Tour Dates
09.16 - Long Beach, CA @ Alex's Bar
10.23 - Fullerton, CA @ Bootlegger's Brewery
Liminal Spaces Track List
1. Skeleton Lake
2. Boatman's Obol
3. Let The Right One In
4. Kusare-en
5. Fifty-Four Cures
6. No Sunlight
7. Beneath The Lake
Photo Credit: Charlie Visnic
Photo Credit: Charlie Visnic
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