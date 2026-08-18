Go Forward In Flames to Release Debut Album LIMINAL SPACES Oct. 23

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Go Forward In Flames will release their debut album Liminal Spaces on October 23. The band has shared the album's lead single, 'Kusare-en,' a song inspired by the Japanese concept of the same name: the inability to escape a bond that has turned toxic over time. It describes the gravitational pull of a relationship gone rotten, the feeling of being fated to remain caught in the orbit of someone you know you need to leave behind.

'Kusare-en' debuted at JoyZine and is out now on streaming on Bandcamp and YouTube.

Liminal Spaces is an exercise in dynamics and listening, with some songs having small pretty moments building into loud chaos, and others driving with explosive intensity. The title represents the moments between these disparate motifs and can be heard in the stark contrasting sections in songs like 'Beneath the Lake' and 'Boatman's Obol.'

Jason Hensley (guitars) and Daniel Johns (Bass VI & baritone guitar) have played together in various projects over the years in the southern California area. This music stemmed from their desire to write and record again with loud instruments, balanced with moments of delicate vulnerability. The band was solidified after running into Jesse Nason (drums, mellotron) at a Godspeed! You Black Emperor concert. It wasn't the first time they had interacted as fans or performers at a concert, but it became apparent that they needed to get in a space together and make music.

The songs were initially recorded in small batches at their respective home studios, except for the final song on the album which was recorded live in Jesse's home studio in Long Beach. The instrumentation on the album is minimal to give space to each melody, texture and delay spiral, as well as to give an honest representation of what the band sounds like live. The album is mixed by Jesse Nason, and mastered by Joe Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Studios.

Go Forward In Flames Tour Dates

08.21 - Long Beach, CA @ Vine

10.23 - Fullerton, CA @ Bootlegger's Brewery

Liminal Spaces Track List

1. Skeleton Lake

2. Boatman's Obol

3. Let The Right One In

4. Kusare-en

5. Fifty-Four Cures

6. No Sunlight

7. Beneath The Lake

Photo Credit: Charlie Visnic



Photo Credit: Charlie Visnic

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