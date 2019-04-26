Gloria Gaynor Releases New Single 'Joy Comes In The Morning'

Today, legendary songstress Gloria Gaynor has unveiled a new single "Joy Comes In The Morning" from her forthcoming gospel album Testimony out June 7th.

Listen to the song below!

Fans will automatically receive the song as an instant-grat track with each pre-order of the album. "Joy Comes in the Morning" captures Gaynor's smooth, soulful vocals with an authenticity that could only come from someone who has experienced the challenges and trials of life. With lyrics like, "...joy comes in the morning no matter how bad it feels, right after the storm ends and I promise it will," Gaynor describes her own faith experience and encourages every listener to cling to hope through the darkest of times.

The release of Testimony comes as Gaynor's most iconic hit, "I Will Survive," turns 40 this year. Comprised of 10 stunning tracks, the album showcases a new side of Gaynor'sGrammy Award-winning musicianship with a combination of carefully-chosen classic hymns, self-penned songs, and a stirring cover of Bob Dylan's "Man of Peace." After decades spent as the reigning Queen of Disco, the Testimony celebrates her faith, which has been an integral part of her journey both personally and professionally.

To work on the album, Gaynor brought together a powerhouse collaborative that includes special guests Yolanda Adams, Jason Crabb, Mike Farris, and Bart Millard (MercyMe), as well as powerful backup vocals from Latrese Bush, Melinda Doolittle, and Jason Eskridge. The project also features a lineup of extraordinarily talented musicians: Daru Jones (drums), Drew Ramsey (guitar), Shannon Sanders (keyboards/B3), Jason Webb(piano/keyboards), and Willie Weeks (bass). The group recorded together in the former RCA Studio A in Nashville's Music Row - the iconic setting where Dolly Parton, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson, and countless other country legends have laid hits down.





