GloRilla Announces New Single 'Jiggly Bow Bow' With Sexyy Red

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GRAMMY-nominated Memphis rapper GloRilla has announced her upcoming single, 'Jiggly Bow Bow,' with multiplatinum-selling rap sensation Sexyy Red, out November 6 via Yo Gotti's CMG label and Interscope Records. Alongside the release date, the artists also unveiled the official cover artwork.

Teased in the months leading up to its release, 'Jiggly Bow Bow' has been building anticipation ever since listeners first got a taste of what the two had up their sleeves. In a snippet shared on social media last week, GloRilla and Sexyy Red dressed up as elderly women while rapping along to the upcoming record.

Fans can pre-save 'Jiggly Bow Bow' here.

'Jiggly Bow Bow' extends what has become a remarkable run of collaborations between GloRilla and Sexyy Red. The pair first teamed up on 'WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME' from the Memphis native's 2024 debut album, GLORIOUS, before reuniting on Tyler, The Creator's GRAMMY-nominated 'Sticky' later that year. They subsequently joined Monaleo on Summer Walker's 'Baller,' with Chris Brown bringing the dynamic duo together once more for May's 'Call Your Name.'

The multiplatinum recording artist continues to enjoy the success of her blockbuster debut album, GLORIOUS, which delivered the highest first-week sales for a female rapper on the Billboard 200 in 2024. Outside of music, GloRilla recently launched GloVerse, her on-demand marketplace giving consumers the ability to find and book verified beauty professionals.

With 'Jiggly Bow Bow' slated to arrive next month, GloRilla and Sexyy Red are further cementing their places as two of hip-hop's leading ladies.





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