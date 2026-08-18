Pooh Shiesty's ALL EYES ON SHIEST Debuts at No. 7 on Billboard 200

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Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty has returned to the top of the music charts following the surprise release of his project, ALL EYES ON SHIEST. In its opening week, the 16-track album earned an impressive 51,000 equivalent album units, securing a No. 7 debut on the Billboard 200 and locking in the No. 1 spot on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

The massive debut follows closely on the heels of release week momentum, which was jump-started by the hard-hitting track 'Last Man Breathin,' alongside his explosive joint record 'MANE' with GloRilla and the major success of his RIAA Platinum-certified comeback anthem 'FDO.' Adding to the excitement, Pooh Shiesty and K Carbon dropped the official video for their joint record, 'New One,' during release week.

ALL EYES ON SHIEST completely dominated platforms nationwide during its first seven days, amassing over 65 million total streams and taking over digital charts. Beyond its Billboard accolades, the project swept Apple Music as the #1 Album across All Genres and the #1 Hip-Hop Album, while holding down the #1 and #2 Hip-Hop Songs. Over on iTunes, the album locked in the #1 Overall Album spot alongside holding the #1 and #2 Best Selling Hip-Hop Albums, while the single 'Reap What You Sow' soared to the #1 Trending Video on YouTube with an audio-only visual, among dozens of other top positions across DSPs.

Featuring production from the late Tay Keith, TP808, and Mike & Keys, as well as guest appearances from Sexyy Red, K Carbon, BIG30, and Baby Slime, the project stands as one of the year's biggest rap debuts. Fans can also purchase the album on iTunes to receive the exclusive bonus track, 'Contraband 2.5,' an epic seven-minute freestyle marking the third installment in Shiesty's fan-favorite 'Contraband' series.

With over 20 career RIAA certifications and a chart-dominating new body of work, Shiesty Season is officially in full effect.

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