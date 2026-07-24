Loe Shimmy Releases PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD Feat. Brent Faiyaz, Sexyy Red & Summer Walker

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South Florida rapper Loe Shimmy released his new album PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD on July 24, 2026, through Rebel Music/gamma, available now on all streaming platforms. The project features Brent Faiyaz, Sexyy Red, and Summer Walker, and arrives after a breakout stretch for Shimmy that included the single 'Body Dangerous' and a feature on Drake's Habibti album. The release is set to lead into a multi-city U.S. tour scheduled to begin July 29 in Toronto.

PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD marks a new chapter in Shimmy's artistry, as a melodic, emotionally driven project that finds him pushing his range without losing the raw authenticity that built his following, with tracks like the Spanish guitar-inflected 'Not A Love Song,' and the falsetto-soaring 'Soul Taker'. Balancing harder-hitting records for the club with a deeper, more personal sound, and focus on empowering women, the album is Shimmy's most ambitious and versatile body of work to date.

'I've been recording non-stop, so seeing this project come to life means everything. I am here to celebrate the power and beauty of all women, because they really do run the world,' says Loe Shimmy.

Loe Shimmy is joined by a collaborator lineup that represents the next generation of R&B and hip-hop, including multi-platinum contemporary R&B artist Brent Faiyaz on 'Run The World,' where Faiyaz delivers his signature smooth vocals and unmistakable sound, while '5 Star Freak' pairs Shimmy with Sexyy Red over hypnotic production, bringing a bold, high-energy dynamic to the album. On 'Just Saying,' with Summer Walker, the duo showcase effortless chemistry as their voices complement each other, blending melodic storytelling with the emotional depth that has made both artists standout voices in modern R&B and hip-hop.

PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD Tracklist:

1. 'Pretty Girlz'

2. 'Run The World' (feat. Brent Faiyaz)

3. 'Too Exotic'

4. 'Bag Rite'

5. 'Everyday'

6. 'Seduce You'

7. 'Top Notch'

8. '5 Star Freak' (feat. Sexyy Red)

9. 'What You Came For'

10. 'Not A Love Song'

11. 'Just Saying' (feat. Summer Walker)

12. 'I Bleed Too'

13. 'Aruba'

14. 'Soul Taker'

15. 'Body Dangerous'

16. 'Poking Out The Gown'

17. 'Bad At Moving On'

18. 'No Mileage'

19. 'Birthday'

20. 'Pretty Brown'

21. 'What Is Love'

The new album arrives in the midst of a breakout year for Shimmy. In addition to his feature on Drake's Habibti ('I'm Spent'), his records '3AM' (2025) and 'For Me (Remix)' (2024) have amassed more than 170 million combined streams and both charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Collaborations with Don Toliver, Brent Faiyaz, Quavo, and Sexyy Red, alongside features from The FADER, Pitchfork, and BET, have positioned him as one of hip-hop's most exciting emerging voices. He returned from Men's Paris Fashion Week where he attended shows for 424, Rick Owens, Vetements, Off-White and Christian Louboutin. Ahead of the album release, Shimmy hosted a Pretty Girlz Love Matcha pop-up in Miami, where fans enjoyed complimentary matcha, exclusive limited-edition merchandise, and a special meet-and-greet with Shimmy. The Pretty Girlz Run The World Tour kicks off July 29 in Toronto before making stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more, concluding September 26 in Orlando, Florida. Tickets are available here.

PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD Tour Dates:

July 29 - Toronto, ON: The Concert Hall

July 30 - Buffalo, NY: Electric City

Aug 2 - Rochester, NY: Waterstreet Music Hall

Aug 6 - New York, NY: Webster Hall

Aug 7 - Boston, MA: The Sinclair

Aug 8 - Philadelphia, PA: Union Transfer

Aug 9 - Washington D.C.: The Filmore

Aug 11 - Richmond, VA: The National

Aug 12 - Norfolk, VA: The Norva

Aug 14 - Detroit, MI: Magic Stick

Aug 15 - Chicago, IL: The Vic Theatre

Aug 16 - Minneapolis, MN: Fine Line

Aug 21 - Kansas City, MO: The Truman

Aug 22 - Oklahoma City, OK: Tower Theatre

Aug 23 - Fayetteville, AR: Ozark Music Hall

Aug 28 - Atlanta, GA: Center Stage Theater

Aug 29 - Jacksonville, FL: Decca Live

Aug 30 - Atlanta, GA: Center Stage Theater

Aug 31 - Charlotte, NC: Neighborhood Theatre

Sep 3 - Houston, TX: White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

Sep 4 - Dallas, TX: Studio At The Bomb Factory

Sep 5 - Austin, TX: Empire Garage

Sep 10 - Denver, CO: Summit

Sep 11 - Salt Lake City, UT: The Grand At The Complex

Sep 15 - Portland, OR: Wonder Ballroom

Sep 16 - Seattle, WA: The Crocodile

Sep 19 - Los Angeles, CA: The Novo

Sep 20 - Mesa, AZ: The Nile Theater

Sep 25 - Miami, FL Going: Midline Miami

Sep 26 - Orlando, FL: The Beacham

ABOUT LOE SHIMMY:

Shamar Williams Cox, known professionally as Loe Shimmy, is an American rapper who is now highlighted as one of the fastest-rising artists out of the South Florida scene's new generation of melodic street rap. His music has been described as having a 'laid-back sound' and a distinctive 'wobbly nasal croak', built on emotionally raw storytelling, melodic delivery, and authentic reflections on ambition, loss, and street culture. Through projects including Nardy World (2024) and Rockstar Junkie (2025), he laid out a sound that earned him a devoted following early on and spurred collaborations with Kodak Black, Brent Faiyaz, and Don Toliver. With his records '3AM' and 'For Me (Remix)' both crossing the Billboard Hot 100 with over 170 million combined streams, as well as his feature on Drake's Habibti, Loe Shimmy has made a shining entrance into the global rap scene. Selected for XXL's 2025 Freshman Class and spotlighted by The FADER, Pitchfork, and BET, Shimmy debuts Pretty Girlz Run The World as one of the most compelling artists of his generation.

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