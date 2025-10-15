Glaive Confirms 2026 Global Tour Dates in Support of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



20-year-old North Carolina-based artist glaive has confirmed a set of global tour dates in support of his brand new, critically acclaimed album, Y’all. The extensive tour kicks off January 2026, and will see stops at New York’s Webster Hall, Los Angeles’ The Fonda Theatre, Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club, and San Francisco’s August Hall, as well as international dates in Toronto, Australia, the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Tickets are available now here. kurtains will support on all U.S. dates.

Released in September 2025 , Y’all tells the story of a teenager pulled up from his roots who finally returns to his hometown in North Carolina at 20. glaive shares, “I realized that it wasn’t the place that I had the problem with, it was myself. I wanted more, and the more I got the less I felt I had. With this move came a lot of time to think: about myself, about others, about everything. I sort of came to the conclusion that perhaps the classic musician “lifestyle” wasn’t for me. I didn’t derive enjoyment from the “lifestyle” that making music can offer. It sounds quite silly but I was raised here and maybe I’ll die here.”

“As I got older, I realized my flaws and the flaws of the ones I love. This album is called Y’ALL because at its inception, I wanted it to be less about me - and somewhere in that process, I think it became the most “me” album I’ve ever made.”

Y’all follows a pair of releases from glaive last year: his sophomore album, May It Never Falter, released independently in October, and his latest EP, a bit of a mad one. May It Never Falter, serving as a coming-of-age narrative, was recorded in the remote landscapes of Iceland and Wales. The album was supported by an extensive North American and European tour in the spring of 2025.

GLAIVE FALL TOUR 2026

January 3 — Melbourne, AUS — 170 Russell

January 4 — Sydney, AUS — Liberty Hall

January 15 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade*

January 17 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club*

January 18 — New York City, NY — Webster Hall*

January 20 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall*

January 21 — Chicago, IL — Metro*

January 24 — Denver, CO — Gothic Theatre*

January 27 — Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda Theatre*

January 28 — San Francisco, CA — August Hall*

January 30 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox*

February 4 — Dublin, IRL — The Academy

February 6 — Glasgow, UK — St Luke’s

February 7 — Manchester, UK — New Century Hall

February 8 — London, UK — O2 Forum Kentish Town

February 10 — Utrecht, NLD — TivoliVredenburg

*With special guest kurtains