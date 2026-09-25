Girl Tones Release 'PRECIOUS,' Title Track of Debut Album

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Girl Tones have released 'Precious,' the title track off their upcoming debut album, shedding light on much of the record's inspiration. On 'Precious' the band takes a break from the muscular rock songs they've become known for and opt instead for a vulnerable ballad. Without compromising any of their raw power along the way, the song distills their complicated feelings about life lived and grief into four minutes. With layers of ascendant vocals over sparse piano, elegant strings, and emotionally charged drums, the album's title track is a farewell to their grandmother.

'Our Abuelita passed away in 2020, and the song came from experiencing the grief of losing a loved one,' singer Kenzie reveals. 'She always referred to us as her 'Precious'. The handwriting on the cover is actually from a card she sent to me. We worked on the album for a while, and it's so precious to us. Around the time we said goodbye to her, I started dating my now-husband. As much as the song is about losing a loved one, it's also about gaining a new loved one.'

The single also arrives with an official video directed by Emily Buchwald. Performing with a piano in a field, while deer wander in the background, the visual is understated and matches the beauty of the song.

With much anticipation surrounding their first album, Precious will be released in full on November 6. After locking listeners in the orbit of their bulldozing early singles and pocketing their fair share of early accolades, Girl Tones' first full-length body of work was produced by Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant and will be released on his label, Parallel Vision, in partnership with Big Loud Rock. It's the sound of a band unapologetically embracing creative and personal freedom, never letting go, and encouraging you to do the same.

Girl Tones have staked their claim as one of the most exciting new acts to see live and continue to defend it. Already this year, they have toured in support of Dexter and The Moonrocks, Peter McPoland and The Rare Occasions. With a busy festival season, the band performed at SXSW, Treefort, The Great Escape, Bottlerock, Outside Days, Bonnaroo, Just Like Heaven and more. Earlier this month, Girl Tones' song 'Fade Away' was featured in the season 1 finale of Netflix's Crew Girl.

Kicking off the week after their album release, Girl Tones will set out on their first ever headline East Coast tour. Highlights include Mercury Lounge in New York City, DC9 in Washington, DC, and more. Along the way, they will be supported by Modern Cult, JT Loux and Four Degrees Colder. See all upcoming dates at girltones.com and below.

Girl Tones Live 2026

November 14 - SubT - Downstairs - Chicago, IL ^#

November 15 - Beachland Tavern - Cleveland, OH ^#

November 17 - Nikki Lopez - Philadelphia, PA *

November 18 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY *

November 19 - DC9 - Washington, DC *

November 21 - Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC *

November 22 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA *

^ with Modern Cult

# with Four Degrees Colder

* with JT Loux

All info at girltones.com

Tracklist

'Cherry Picker'

'Glowing Buzz'

'Blame'

'Stubborn Mouth'

'Precious'

'Again'

'Pretty Face'

'I Know You Know'

'Volcano'

'Mirror'

About Girl Tones

As colorful as your favorite candy and as sharp as a trusty blade, Girl Tones create from contrast. The Bowling Green, KY duo—sisters Kenzie [vocals, guitar] and Laila [drums]—serve up sweet melodies and sour riffs that are aggressive, amplified, and addictive in the best way.

As kids, they obsessed over music. Eventually, Kenzie traded cello for guitar, and Laila stepped away from piano and behind a drumkit. They went from penning songs in the woods to playing countless D.I.Y. shows in local venues around Kentucky. Gaining buzz, they caught the attention of one of Bowling Green's favorite sons: Brad Shultz. Impressed off the bat, the Cage The Elephant co-founder and guitarist signed the group to his Parallel Vision label in partnership with Big Loud Rock. Girl Tones continued to gain traction with tunes like 'Blame,' 'Cherry Picker,' 'I Know You Know,' and 'Again,' which reeled in over 1.4 millions of streams. Simultaneously, the pair incited the applause of Rolling Stone, VICE, Consequence, PAPER, NME, DORK, SPIN, Flaunt, and more. Earlier this year, Girl Tones joined Amazon Music's list of Artists to Watch for 2026.

Beyond canvasing the world with Cage The Elephant, they shared stages with Dexter and the Moonrocks, Silversun Pickups, The Velveteers, and hey, nothing., among others. Plus, they turned onlookers into converts with show stopping sets everywhere from Lollapalooza to Just Like Heaven. Now, Girl Tones come to life at full volume on their full-length debut LP, Precious (out November 6 via Parallel Vision/Big Loud Rock). It's the sound of a band unapologetically embracing creative and personal freedom, never letting go, and encouraging you to do the same.

Photo Credit: Kate LaMendola



Photo Credit: Kate LaMendola

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