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CAGE THE ELEPHANT's "Beaches In Tennessee" Hits No. 1 on Multiple Charts

The multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band ties for second most chart-toppers in the Alternative Airplay category.

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CAGE THE ELEPHANT's

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band Cage The Elephant has earned their fourteenth #1 in Billboard's Alternative Airplay category with 'Beaches In Tennessee'. The achievement marks a rare multi-format sweep with the band landing three no. 1 spots simultaneously on Billboard's Alternative Airplay, Adult Alternative, and Rock/Alternative charts. Additionally, the accomplishment means Cage The Elephant is now tied for the second most #1's in the Alternative Airplay category with Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots.

It has been a busy time for the band; over the last week, they released their new single 'Dying In Reverse,' which will be a part of the EA SPORTS FC 27 soundtrack launching globally on September 25th, and were announced as the performers for the official NFL halftime show for the Patriots vs. Lions game in Munich, Germany.

Photo Credit: Lewis Evans | Download hi-res


Photo Credit: Lewis Evans | Download hi-res
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