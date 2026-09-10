Cage The Elephant Shares New Single 'Dying In Reverse,' to Perform NFL Halftime Show

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Cage The Elephant has shared a new single, 'Dying In Reverse,' which premiered on Zane Lowe and arrives alongside a visualizer directed by vocalist Matthew Shultz.

The psychedelic-tinged track is layered with ebbing guitar, a hypnotic chorus and meditative beat as Matthew regains a lust for life. Additionally, 'Dying In Reverse' is part of the EA SPORTS FC 27 soundtrack, which will launch globally on September 25th. Speaking about the new song in his own words, Matthew shares:

''Dying In Reverse' is essentially about a fresh start or a rebirth of sorts. More in terms of death to ego, renewing the mind and heart. The journey of turning your perspective away from self in order to see more clearly through the lens of love and connect to deeper purpose.'

'Dying In Reverse' comes at a time of renewed momentum for Cage The Elephant. Their July single 'Beaches In Tennessee' debuted at #1 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay and became the band's first release through Big Loud Rock. On November 15th, Cage The Elephant will perform at the official NFL halftime show for the Patriots vs. Lions game in Munich, Germany. Last year, Cage The Elephant joined Oasis on the North American leg of the Live '25 tour, performing in stadiums and arenas across the continent before returning to the studio with a different energy around what the band could become next.

That search led Cage The Elephant to producers Justin Raisen and SADPONY (Jeremiah Raisen), whose collective credits include Charli xcx, SZA, Kim Gordon, Lil Yachty, Yves Tumor, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The collaborations brought together two pairs of brothers, with Cage The Elephant's Matt and Brad Shultz working alongside Justin and Jeremiah Raisen from the earliest stages of the songs' creation.

Rather than overbuild the track, the band leaned into the immediacy of what was happening in the room, allowing arrangements to emerge through experimentation, performance and the chemistry between the four of them. The process opened up a new way of working for Cage The Elephant while retaining the volatility and physicality of their band's best music.

'Musically, we always want to reinvent Cage The Elephant,' says Brad. 'We've discovered a whole new side to our band, how we look at things, and how we make art. You're growing constantly as an artist, and I think we've tapped into that growth. I do feel like we're making the best music we've ever made. If anything, it's definitely the most inspired.'

Cage The Elephant will embark on their European headline tour February and March 2027 with stops in Germany, Belgium, Poland, France and Italy before a string of dates across the United Kingdom. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at cagetheelephant.com.

Since forming in Bowling Green, Kentucky in 2006, Cage The Elephant have built one of this generation's premier rock catalogs, buoyed by uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances. To date, they have earned dozens of Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum certifications, tallied 6 billion streams and counting, and notched thirteen No. 1 records on Alternative Radio and seven No. 1 records on Triple A Radio. They were nominated for their first GRAMMY Award with Melophobia [2013] and later won Best Rock Album for back-to-back releases Tell Me I'm Pretty [2015] and Social Cues [2019], followed by another nomination in the Alternative category for Neon Pill [2024].

The Kentucky-bred six-piece instinctually lean on their enduring bond as both musicians and friends to get through anything and everything. Cage The Elephant is Matt Shultz on vocals, Brad Shultz on rhythm guitar, Nick Bockrath on lead guitar, Matthan Minster on keyboards / guitar / backing vocals, Daniel Tichenor on bass, and Jared Champion on drums.

With 'Beaches In Tennessee' and 'Dying In Reverse,' Cage The Elephant is beginning to reveal where their latest evolution is heading.

Upcoming Live Dates

2/08/27 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

2/09/27 - Kraków, PL @ Studio

2/11/27 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

2/12/27 - Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

2/13/27 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

2/15/27 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

2/17/27 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique

2/18/27 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

2/20/27 - Paris, FR @ Zénith

2/22/27 - Cardiff, UK @ DEPOT

2/23/27 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

2/25/27 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

2/26/27 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

2/28/27 - Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

3/01/27 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

Photo Credit: Lewis Evans | Download hi-res



Photo Credit: Lewis Evans | Download hi-res

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