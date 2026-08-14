Girl Tones Set PRECIOUS Album, Headline Tour for November

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Girl Tones announced that PRECIOUS, the rock duo's debut full-length album, is set for release on November 6. The record was produced by Brad Shultz of CAGE THE ELEPHANT and will be released through his label, Parallel Vision, in partnership with Big Loud Rock. The announcement arrives alongside a new single, Pretty Face, and its official video, along with plans for a headline tour featuring East Coast dates this November.

Today's news is paired with the new single 'Pretty Face.' Palm-muted guitar trails confident vocals across a snotty punkified verse as the song chronicles seeing through the shallowness when people's masks begin to slip.

'So many people will hide who they are just to be accepted,' the band's drummer Laila sighs. 'Why try to fit in? What does it really add up to?'

'We tracked this one later in the process,' singer and guitarist Kenzie adds. 'It's heavy, and it puts a stamp on things. To me, it makes a declaration, 'Listen, we're not here to play'.'

Today also sees the release of an official video for 'Pretty Face.' Directed by Emily Buchwald and filmed in a wig store, the result is a step into the world of Girl Tones.

Girl Tones have staked their claim as one of the most exciting new acts to see live and continue to defend it. Already this year, they have toured in support of Dexter and The Moonrocks, Peter McPoland and The Rare Occasions. With festival season well underway, they have performed at SXSW, Treefort, The Great Escape, Bottlerock, Outside Days and Bonnaroo with Just Like Heaven coming up next weekend.

Announced today, Girl Tones will set out on their first ever headline tour this November in support of their new album. Highlights include Mercury Lounge in New York City, DC9 in Washington, DC, and more.

Upcoming Tour Dates

August 22 - Just Like Heaven Festival - Pasadena, CA #

November 14 - SubT - Downstairs - Chicago, IL

November 15 - Beachland Tavern - Cleveland, OH

November 17 - Nikki Lopez - Philadelphia, PA

November 18 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

November 19 - DC9 - Washington, DC

November 21 - Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC

November 22 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA

# festival dates

About Girl Tones

As colorful as your favorite candy and as sharp as a trusty blade, Girl Tones create from contrast. The Bowling Green, KY duo—sisters Kenzie [vocals, guitar] and Laila [drums]—serve up sweet melodies and sour riffs that are aggressive, amplified, and addictive in the best way. When it comes to their songs, it's impossible to consume just one without immediately wanting another. Not to mention, their bright outfits are as loud as the guitars (maybe louder).

As kids, they obsessed over music. Eventually, Kenzie traded cello for guitar, and Laila stepped away from piano and behind a drumkit. They went from penning songs in the woods to playing countless D.I.Y. shows in local venues around Kentucky. Gaining buzz, they caught the attention of one of Bowling Green's favorite sons: Brad Shultz. Impressed off the bat, the Cage The Elephant co-founder and guitarist signed the group to his Parallel Vision label in partnership with Big Loud Rock.

Girl Tones continued to gain traction with tunes like 'Blame,' 'Cherry Picker,' 'I Know You Know,' and 'Again,' which reeled in over 1.4 millions of streams. Simultaneously, the pair incited the applause of Rolling Stone, VICE, Consequence, PAPER, NME, DORK, SPIN, Flaunt, and more. Earlier this year, Girl Tones joined Amazon Music's list of Artists to Watch for 2026.

Beyond canvasing the world with Cage The Elephant, they shared stages with Dexter and the Moonrocks, Silversun Pickups, The Velveteers, and hey, nothing., among others. Plus, they turned onlookers into converts with show stopping sets everywhere from Lollapalooza to Just Like Heaven.

Now, Girl Tones come to life at full volume on their full-length debut LP, Precious (out November 6 via Parallel Vision/Big Loud Rock). It's the sound of a band unapologetically embracing creative and personal freedom, never letting go, and encouraging you to do the same.

PRECIOUS marks Girl Tones' first full-length project following a run of early singles and industry attention for the pair's high-energy sound. Additional details on the tour dates and album tracklist are expected as the November release date approaches.

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