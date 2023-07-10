Gibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEO

He is an accomplished leader, a musician, and a self-professed guitar nerd.

Jul. 10, 2023

Gibson Brands, Inc., the world’s most iconic instrument brand, today announced that its Board of Directors has confirmed Cesar Gueikian to the role of President and CEO of Gibson Brands.

“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Cesar as we have rebuilt Gibson over the past 5 years,” says Nat Zilkha, Chairman, Gibson Brands. “He has established a remarkable track record at Gibson, shaping our product, our marketing, our artist relationships, and many of our important growth initiatives.

In addition, Cesar has an extraordinary personal passion for music, and for Gibson guitars in particular. He is an accomplished leader, a musician, and a self-professed guitar nerd. We are confident that Cesar is the ideal person to serve as Gibson's next CEO and to build on the great momentum we have as a company.” 

“I am honored and humbled to take on the permanent CEO role! Gibson is a passion project for me. Our board of directors, chaired by Nat Zilkha, has been incredibly supportive over the last five years, giving me an opportunity to merge my biggest passion, which is not just music and guitars, but Gibson guitars with my business background, and I don’t take this for granted” says Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO, Gibson Brands.

“The support from our board, team, artists, and fans has been overwhelming and I look forward to continuing the work we started with our leadership team, who always challenge me to be better. We have an epic history in music, which comes with responsibility, and we are constantly asking ourselves how to be more relevant and leverage our iconic past to be more creative the older we become as a brand.

Our future depends on our team’s passion and pride in the work they do, and on creative collaboration with our artists around the world across genres of music. When music is at its best, the spirit of the fan merges with the spirit of the artist, and that transcendent experience is special. I can’t wait to get started, keep momentum, and press ahead.”

Cesar Gueikian joined Gibson in 2018, merging his business background with his lifelong passion for music and guitars. He has been instrumental in the resurgence of Gibson, setting a successful new strategy centered around instruments and sound, relaunching the portfolio of brands, shaping a new portfolio architecture, creating Gibson Media, launching Gibson TV, and securing partnerships with Gibson artists to bring their music to the world​ and keep Gibson culturally engaged and connected to music​.

An accomplished musician, guitarist and songwriter, Cesar has performed with and recorded alongside artists spanning an eclectic range of music genres, such as Mana, Kirk Hammett, and Rob Trujillo (Metallica), Rex Brown (Pantera), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Snake Sabo (Skid Row), Jared James Nichols, Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest) and Fito Paez.

Cesar earned a B.A. in Business from Universidad de San Andres, Buenos Aires, Argentina and an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago focused on Analytic Finance and Economics.



