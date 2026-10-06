Gayance Shares Final ROAMING Album Single 'Ensemble'

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Montreal-born, Haitian-Canadian, Lisbon-based producer, vocalist and DJ Gayance has shared 'Ensemble,' a collaboration with Seb Hall and Gaspar Muniz, ahead of the release of her forthcoming album roaming.

Blending Brazilian boogie, jazz-fusion influences and Quebécois songwriting, the track arrives as one of the album's most personal moments, exploring family, grief and the courage required to break inherited cycles.

Written in Brooklyn following a period of intense family upheaval in 2023, 'Ensemble' finds Gayance stepping into what she describes as the role of the 'family's alchemist.' As the eldest grandchild of her mother's Haitian-Cuban lineage, she uses the song to confront the emotional inheritances, silences and unresolved histories that have echoed through generations of her family. Astrology became an important framework for understanding those experiences. Gayance points to a recurring pattern of Scorpio Moon placements throughout her maternal family, an astrological signature often associated with emotional intensity, privacy and the tendency to keep vulnerabilities hidden beneath the surface. In her own chart, she identifies strongly with having Pluto in Scorpio in the Fourth House, a placement she describes as the mark of a 'cycle breaker' - someone tasked with transforming inherited family dynamics rather than unconsciously repeating them but, also someone who won't be able to thrive in her hometown.

Those ideas became central to the writing of 'Ensemble.' Rather than accepting the familiar role of the self-sacrificing eldest daughter, the song documents a conscious decision to examine the foundations she comes from and reshape them on her own terms. Where previous generations may have survived through secrecy, emotional self-protection or unspoken loyalties, Gayance seeks something different, turning inherited pain into creative sovereignty, understanding into action and silence into expression.

This process of transformation runs throughout the song. Built around the refrain 'Ensemble, jusqu'au paradis,' the track functions as a mantra for healing and patience, imagining a future where old family structures can give way to deeper and more honest forms of connection. For Gayance, it represents a refusal to perpetuate cycles of silence, and a commitment to creating new bonds from the fragments of the past.

The track was created alongside longtime collaborators Seb Hall and Gaspar Muniz in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Gayance first met Seb Hall during one of her many trips to Brazil in 2019, later connecting with carioca musician and producer Gaspar Muniz through their shared creative community. Working from the pair's home studio, the sessions developed organically through conversations, friendship and musical exchange, resulting in a warm, collaborative atmosphere that permeates the finished recording. While the mixing was done by funkywhat in Montreal, her dear friend Zach Frampton added some additional keys to the final song, which added some jazzy feel to the piece.

Musically, 'Ensemble' draws inspiration from the sophisticated songwriting and genre-fluid approach of pioneering Québécoise artist Diane Tell, whose work bridged jazz-fusion, bossa nova and MPB. That influence can be heard throughout the track's lush arrangements and understated groove, which weave together Brazilian rhythmic sensibilities, 1980s jazz-funk textures and Gayance's distinctive contemporary production style.

Set for release during Libra season, roaming follows Gayance's Polaris Prize-shortlisted debut Mascarade. Described as a 'sonic scrapbook,' the album gathers ideas, memories and influences accumulated across a decade spent moving between Montreal, Lisbon, Brazil, New York and beyond. Across its seven tracks, Gayance reflects on migration, friendship, ancestry, love and self-discovery, bringing together a diverse cast of collaborators who have shaped her journey along the way.

From the Haitian diasporic celebration of 'Podjab,' to the empowering house anthem 'Better For My Heart,' and the playful experimentation of 'hellooooo????,' roaming presents a portrait of an artist embracing movement as both a physical and emotional state. Each song captures a different chapter, while together they form a cohesive exploration of what it means to build a sense of home across borders, communities and identities.

Having performed at Panorama Bar, Fabric, Dekmantel, Primavera Sound Porto and Montreux Jazz Festival, Gayance continues to establish herself as one of contemporary electronic music's most distinctive voices. Her work connects club culture with personal storytelling, drawing together global influences without losing sight of the individual experiences that shape them.

'Ensemble' is set for release on Tuesday 6th October, with roaming following on Friday 9th October.

roaming Tracklist

1. Better For My Heart feat. Judith Little D

2. Ensemble feat. Seb Hall & Gaspar Muniz

3. Kind Silence feat. funkywhat

4. GOSSIP feat. Dal Bò

5. Podjab feat. Waahli & Jarreau Vandal

6. hellooooo???? feat. Magi Merlin & funkywhat

7. Agua feat. Narcy & De.Ville

Gayance Tour Date

24 September - Veja opening - Lisboa

25 September - Chess Club - Duro de Matar - Lisboa

26 September - Genova City Play, Genova, Italy

9th Oct - Casa do Capitão - Lisboa, Portugal - Album release show (live band)

10 October - Marvilal x Crack Kids - Lisbon, Portugal

Photo Credit: Marcia Masimmo



Photo Credit: Marcia Masimmo

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