"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Sue Barker, Matt Dawson & Phil Tufnell to Tour Together in Final Showdown Farewell Tour
The tour visits Bristol Hippodrome, Manchester Apollo, Edinburgh Playhouse and Brighton Centre, with Sue Barker hosting as Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell captain rival.
Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell will embark on their last lap around the UK in September 2027 with The Final Showdown Farewell Tour, billed as the very last chance for fans to see the trio before they ride into the sunset.
For 13 years on screen, this trio were a fixture of Britain's living rooms: Sue presiding with unflappable calm, while Matt and Phil traded blows from opposite team benches. Their chemistry, mischief and affection for one another made them national treasures, and a rare television partnership that audiences have never stopped taking to their hearts.
Now, after years of packed-out theatres, quick-fire rounds and plenty of mickey-taking, the three are heading out for one last round next September. The tour opens at Oxford New Theatre on 11 September and takes in Bristol, Nottingham, York, Manchester, Edinburgh, Brighton, Bournemouth and Wimbledon. It ends with a grand finale at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 26 September.
Fronted by Sue Barker, with Matt and Phil as rival team captains, the show runs on the trio's trademark chemistry, jokey-bickering and easy charm.
Fan-favourite quiz rounds will return, along with new ones made for the tour. Audience members can also take on the captains and their teams without leaving their seats. And in between the questions come the stories from their TV days and sporting careers that you would never have heard (or would be suitable!) on the telly.
Each night will have a rotating panel of special guest sporting superstars, with the line-ups to be announced closer to showtime.
Tickets go on sale Friday 20 November via MyTicket.co.uk.
Tour Dates
11th September – Oxford New Theatre
12th September – Bristol Hippodrome
14th September – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
15th September – York Barbican
17th September – Manchester Apollo
18th September – Edinburgh Playhouse
23rd September – Brighton Centre
24th September – Bournemouth BIC
25th September – London New Wimbledon Theatre
26th September – London Theatre Royal Drury Lane
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