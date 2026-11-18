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Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell will embark on their last lap around the UK in September 2027 with The Final Showdown Farewell Tour, billed as the very last chance for fans to see the trio before they ride into the sunset.

For 13 years on screen, this trio were a fixture of Britain's living rooms: Sue presiding with unflappable calm, while Matt and Phil traded blows from opposite team benches. Their chemistry, mischief and affection for one another made them national treasures, and a rare television partnership that audiences have never stopped taking to their hearts.

Now, after years of packed-out theatres, quick-fire rounds and plenty of mickey-taking, the three are heading out for one last round next September. The tour opens at Oxford New Theatre on 11 September and takes in Bristol, Nottingham, York, Manchester, Edinburgh, Brighton, Bournemouth and Wimbledon. It ends with a grand finale at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 26 September.

Fronted by Sue Barker, with Matt and Phil as rival team captains, the show runs on the trio's trademark chemistry, jokey-bickering and easy charm.

Fan-favourite quiz rounds will return, along with new ones made for the tour. Audience members can also take on the captains and their teams without leaving their seats. And in between the questions come the stories from their TV days and sporting careers that you would never have heard (or would be suitable!) on the telly.

Each night will have a rotating panel of special guest sporting superstars, with the line-ups to be announced closer to showtime.

Tickets go on sale Friday 20 November via MyTicket.co.uk.

Tour Dates

11th September – Oxford New Theatre

12th September – Bristol Hippodrome

14th September – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

15th September – York Barbican

17th September – Manchester Apollo

18th September – Edinburgh Playhouse

23rd September – Brighton Centre

24th September – Bournemouth BIC

25th September – London New Wimbledon Theatre

26th September – London Theatre Royal Drury Lane





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