QUEEN Release Remake of Christmas Classic “THANK GOD IT’S CHRISTMAS… AGAIN!”

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Hollywood Records and Sony Music are proud to announce the release today of Queen's 'Thank God It's Christmas… Again!', a reimagining of the perennial Yuletide classic featuring newly recorded instrumentation and extra chorus vocals from Roger Taylor & Brian May.

The new version will also be issued as a strictly limited edition 7' single exclusively via the official Queen store on 18th December, featuring an edit of the track and the full-length version here. The 7' is available for pre-order now.

Initially released on November 26th, 1984, 'Thank God It's Christmas' has been a holiday-season chart fixture ever since, with almost half a billion streams. The spur-of-the-moment original recording and mixing of 'Thank God It's Christmas' over forty years ago has allowed Roger Taylor & Brian May and their co-producers, Joshua J Macrae, Justin Shirley-Smith & Kris Fredriksson, to add extra elements to the song and give it the 'Classic Queen' sound. Taylor & May went into the studio earlier this year to extend the track, adding guitars, real drums, extra backing vocals and some extra Christmassy surprises to complement what was already on the recording.

On October 20th, 1984, Queen concluded the first leg of The Works tour, which broke attendance records in Europe and would later do the same in South America. During this break, the band decided to write, record, and release a festive Christmas single in less than three weeks. On November 7th, Roger Taylor, Brian May & John Deacon entered Sarm West Studios in Notting Hill to build upon two Christmas-themed home demos, 'Thank God It's Christmas' and 'I Dream of Christmas.'

The band then decamped to Musicland Studios in Munich on November 9th to join forces with Freddie Mercury, where it was judged that the embryonic 'Thank God It's Christmas!' would be most suitable for a Queen track. Brian May recalls the creation of the track, and its 2026 reimagining: 'It's a nice full circle, really. It was Roger and I who collaborated to create this song back then, and direct collabs between us almost never happened; this was special. Roger had the verses all worked out, and I could hear a chorus in my head. We put it all down at home with a drum machine in just a few hours, and then Freddie did his part in a single session in Munich. The record company turned it around in record time, just in time for Christmas. But the whole thing was a rush job.'

Speaking about the song now, Roger Taylor says, 'We took the demo to Munich and recorded it on one night with Freddie singing. It never quite felt as perfect a Queen track to me as it could have done, so the opportunity to remake it with new backing vocals and real drums as well as extra guitar has brought the track up to our full Queen standards! Good luck to all who sail in her.'

With recording complete, the band mixed the track at Musicland on November 11th and released it in the UK two weeks later, on the 26th, the same day Band Aid recorded 'Do They Know It's Christmas' at Sarm West Studios.

With the festive season upon them and The Works tour set to resume in early January, the band decided not to make a video for the track, something virtually unheard of in 1984, and it wasn't until 2019 that they finally rectified this with a beautifully evocative short animated film depicting a heart-warming snowy night-time city scene, which propelled the single back into the charts across Europe.

With the 2026 Christmas season upon us, Brian May explains why he and Roger decided to revisit the song: 'Here we are years later, just Rog and me, and we hear from our new record company, Sony, that they love the track and feel it's never had a real shot at worldwide exposure. So the two of us went back in and reworked the track over the last few weeks, doing all the extra production things we might have done in the day if we had had time! And it's all shiny and new! Freddie's original vocal, of course, stands up as glittering as ever, one of his best. But we sure added some sparkle! And so there we have it, 'Thank God It's Christmas … Again!'. Merry Christmas, folks!'

Credits

'Thank God It's Christmas… Again!'

Produced by Brian May & Roger Taylor

Co-Produced by Joshua J. Macrae, Justin Shirley-Smith & Kris Fredriksson

Original production by Queen & Mack





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