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Tracy Lawrence was named the 2026 CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award recipient and was surprised with the honor on the CMA Awards red carpet by friend and previous recipient Darius Rucker during an ABC Live On The Red Carpet! interview. The award celebrates Lawrence's passion to help those in need through his charity Mission:Possible, which has provided more than 135,000 meals for the homeless across Middle Tennessee, fried over 15,000 turkeys, donated over $1.3M to Nashville Rescue Mission and raised nearly $3M total. Lawrence also presented the off-camera awards at the 60th Annual CMA Awards.

With more than 13 million albums sold and 18 No. 1 singles, Lawrence has solidified his place as one of country music's most enduring voices over the past three decades. A decorated CMA Award winner and GRAMMY nominee, Lawrence continues to make his mark on the genre, performing more than 85 headlining shows annually, releasing new music and connecting with audiences through his podcast, TL's Road House. Beyond his career, he has dedicated himself to serving those in need through his philanthropic efforts, a commitment that received one of its highest honors when he was named the 2026 CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award recipient, presented on the CMA Awards red carpet by Rucker.

'I'm overwhelmed, this is awesome,' said Lawrence, fighting back tears. 'I'm proud of all the people that are a part of my organization. It takes a year to put the turkey fry together and a huge staff of people. We do our best to help out so many people around the city, so we are honored. This is all done out of love, I wish everybody would take a little inspiration from it. For all that we do, I don't think we are scratching the surface, so take some inspiration, give back to your community and try to help your fellow man out.

I grew up in a family that [gave back] so this is something I've done my entire life. I felt like with the celebrity that I've been blessed with, I really needed to do a little bit more. I love this city and I love the music business, so this just fits hand and hand.'

Mission:Possible

Lawrence's commitment to giving back first took shape in 2006, when he founded Mission:Possible, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the homeless community in Middle Tennessee and beyond. What began as providing a small number of turkeys to the Nashville Rescue Mission has since grown into a major charitable force. Through its annual Turkey Fry, Mission:Possible has raised nearly $3M and helped provide more than 135,000 meals to those in need with more than 15,000 turkeys fried.

After a truck breakdown threatened to derail Mission:Possible's Thanksgiving efforts last year, Lawrence called on the Middle Tennessee community to rally behind the initiative, and the response was greater than ever. Local individuals and organizations, fellow artists, comedians, athletes and celebrities stepped up to donate an additional 2,400 turkeys, helping make the event's 20th anniversary its largest year to date. With a total of 5,350 cooked and frozen turkeys distributed, the community effort helped provide more than 50,000 meals to individuals and families in need.

Building on that momentum, Mission:Possible will return Nov. 24 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, with a goal of providing 32,000 meals throughout Middle Tennessee. This year's efforts will include preparing 2,000 cooked turkeys and distributing an additional 2,000 frozen turkeys through the Nashville Rescue Mission, 11 surrounding county school systems and community organizations working directly with those in need.

Following the Turkey Fry, Lawrence has brought together fellow artists and songwriter friends for 10 years for a benefit concert supporting Mission:Possible. Last year's event marked a record-breaking fundraising effort, generating $355,000 through ticket sales, silent auction items, artist contributions and additional donations, with $250,000 of that total presented to the Nashville Rescue Mission. The concert also featured a canned food drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank, helping provide resources for individuals and families facing food insecurity, along with a raffle that gave one participant a signed guitar. Over the years, the benefit concert has featured performances from artists including Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Tim McGRaw, Gretchen Wilson, Jason Aldean, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, Justin Moore, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Halfway to Hazard and more.

Lawrence also hosts an annual Mission:Possible Celebrity Golf Classic, which has generated over $1.7M since its launch in 2021. The event has taken place at Old Hickory Country Club for six years, bringing together artists, athletes and celebrities to raise money for the less fortunate throughout the area.

Also a 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award recipient, Lawrence launched Tracy Lawrence's All Natural Marinades and Seasonings in 2024, with select proceeds going to the non-profit. Inspired by his own daughter's food allergies, the products are completely free from MSG, gluten, sugar and genetically modified organisms (non-GMO). The cooking line can be found in Scheels, Bomgaars, Big R and more stores around the country and online at Amazon and Lawrence's website.

For more information, visit www.tlmissionpossible.com and keep up with Lawrence on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Tracy Lawrence

With 13 million albums sold and 18 No. 1 singles, Tracy Lawrence has solidified his status as a cornerstone of country music for more than 30 years. Even as he continues to release music and tour, the CMA and ACM award winner's ambitions have also extended to numerous media and charity projects. His interest in working with younger artists and being able to explore different topics led to the 'TL's Road House' podcast, which has featured guests such as HARDY, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and more.

After revisiting his catalog with the Hindsight 2020 Vol 1, 2 and 3 and Live at Billy Bob's Texas albums, Lawrence released his Out Here In It EP, available everywhere now. Meanwhile, Lawrence continues to uphold his commitment to helping those in need across Middle Tennessee and beyond with his Mission:Possible non-profit committed to serving the homeless. In recognition of his philanthropic efforts, Lawrence was honored with the 2026 CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award and the 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award.

For additional information on Tracy Lawrence, visit his website, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Mission:Possible

Tracy Lawrence's Mission:Possible exists to raise support and awareness of the homeless population in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The organization was launched in 2006 with its initial fundraising event and has grown to raise nearly $3M total. Mission:Possible Turkey Fry has raised over $1.3M for Nashville Rescue Mission, fried over 15K turkeys and provided over 135K meals to the homeless and hungry of Middle Tennessee. In 2021, the organization created an annual spring event, Mission:Possible Celebrity Golf Classic which has raised over $1.7M to date.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Rochelle











Photo Credit: Chelsea Rochelle

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