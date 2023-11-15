Gavin Magnus Announces The BLURRY EYES Tour

Alternative singer, rapper and viral content creator Gavin Magnus has announced The BLURRY EYES Tour in celebration of the release of his debut EP, “BLURRY EYES” out now via Big Noise.

The bicoastal engagement kicks off on February 13 at The Venice West in Los Angeles and wraps in New York City on February 19 at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right.

Tickets go on sale today at 10am local time: https://linktr.ee/gavinmagnus

Born and raised in New York, this will be the first time the 16 year old will be performing his new hits for a live audience, bringing his Los Angeles based passion and enthusiasm across the nation.

The BLURRY EYES Tour Dates

February 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Venice West | Tickets

February 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right | Tickets

Produced by alternative rock extraordinaire John Feldmann (Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Good Charlotte +) and K - T H R A $ H, (Gwen Stefani, Machine Gun Kelly +) “BLURRY EYES” serves as a testament to Gavin’s lyrical and musical ability, capturing the essence of his evolving artistry.

Pulling from his own experiences, the young star perfectly encapsulates the emotional rollercoaster of growing up in a relatable, honest light while following his genre blending, heartfelt journey as he candidly explores the highs and lows of adolescent relationships. Somewhere between heaven and hell, the EP showcases how love can be just as sour as it can be sweet, and how the most toxic relationships can be the most intoxicating.