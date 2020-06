GRAMMY Museum Selects Students And Announces Guest Artists For 2020 Virtual GRAMMY Camp

The GRAMMY Museum® announced today that 84 talented high school students from 63 U.S. cities across 19 states have been selected as participants in the 16th annual GRAMMY Camp® program. Kat Cunning, Moon Taxi, OK GO, Tim Lopez and Tom Higgenson from Plain White T's, and Bryce Vine will be this year's guest artists; they will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held virtually for the first time from Tuesday, July 14 - Saturday, July 18.



"While GRAMMY Camp will be a virtual experience this summer, we still intend for it to remain one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and continue to give young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry," said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. "The program is a prime example of our education initiatives and Mission."



This GRAMMY in the Schools® program is presented by the GRAMMY Museum. Additional program support is provided by the Bruno Mars Scholarship Fund, Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Hawai'i Community Foundation, and the Recording Academy®.



GRAMMY Camp has historically taken place in Los Angeles as a five-day summer music experience. This year, in light of COVID-19, GRAMMY Camp will be a virtual interactive experience via digital conferencing. Focusing on all aspects of commercial music, this unique opportunity provides instruction by industry professionals in an immersive, creative online environment. The program features eight music career tracks: Audio Engineering; Electronic Music Production; Music Business; Music Journalism; Songwriting; Video Production & Motion Graphics; Vocal Performance; and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings, and/or performances.



Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2021 will be available online in August at www.grammyintheschools.com.



2020 GRAMMY Camp Los Angeles Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

Adam Ives Northampton, Massachusetts Instrument - Guitar Agustin Melgar Santa Paula, California Electronic Music Production Ainsley Topping Miami Music Business Albert Bushala Fullerton, California Instrument - Drums Alexander Price La Jolla, California Electronic Music Production Alixandra Page Costa Mesa, California Songwriting Andrew Parrot Mill Valley, California Music Journalism Andrew Siehr Fitchburg, Wisconsin Instrument - Keys Ari Soewarso-Rivera Mountain View, California Electronic Music Production Augustus Shrestha Scottsdale, Arizona Electronic Music Production Ava Preston Solon, Ohio Vocal Performance Ava Thuresson Del Mar, California Music Journalism Bailey Topping Miami Music Business Blake Stokes Livermore, California Songwriting Brandon Ramirez Los Angeles Music Business Caitlin Jones Anthem, Arizona Instrument - Keys Carl Kukkonen Solana Beach, California Electronic Music Production Carter Long-Coffee Culver City, California Electronic Music Production Cash Cherry Manhattan Beach, California Electronic Music Production Christopher Clark Memphis, Tennessee Vocal Performance Cory Hamilton Vallejo, California Instrument - Bass Dali Fregoso San Marcos, Texas Audio Engineering Drew Townsel Chicago Music Journalism Edwin McCrary Newnan, Georgia Instrument - Guitar Elisa Sarkissian Glendale, California Songwriting Elizabeth Bouza Pasadena, California Music Business Emile Berlinerblau Washington, D.C. Instrument - Bass Ethan Anapoell Aliso Viejo, California Songwriting Freeman Bradley New York Electronic Music Production Gabriela Poplawski Chicago Audio Engineering Genevieve Fowler Memphis, Tennessee Music Journalism Grace Sorensen Round Rock, Texas Vocal Performance Hannah Heil Deerfield, Illinois Vocal Performance Hayley Lieberman Atlanta Songwriting Henry Ruckel Bexley, Ohio Music Business Jack Munson Los Alamitos, California Vocal Performance Jackson Whitley Houston Audio Engineering Jackson Zemler Dallas Instrument - Guitar Jacob Brusseau Thousand Oaks, California Music Business Jake Sonderman Rancho Mirage, California Instrument - Bass Jake Song Claremont, California Instrument - Drums James Johnston Washington, D.C. Electronic Music Production James Kosarin New York Songwriting Jesus Aguilera Norwalk, California Music Journalism John Silvis Plymouth, Minnesota Audio Engineering Jordin MacKenzie Leawood, Kansas Songwriting Joseph Schmidt Prairie Village, Kansas Electronic Music Production Julia Fink Pacific Palisades, California Music Business Julie Marshall Lemont, Illinois Music Business Lauren Kerner Short Hills, New Jersey Music Business Lila Hasenstab Brooklyn, New York Electronic Music Production Lindsey Li Lake Forest, California Music Business Lucas Oktay Seattle Electronic Music Production Lukas Renton Los Angeles Video Production Maria Hoffman Hermosa Beach, California Video Production Martin Finks Memphis, Tennessee Songwriting Matthew Monet Bulchand West Hills, California Instrument - Trumpet Max Diaz Katy, Texas Songwriting Maxwell Norman Atlanta Music Journalism Maxwell Toth Studio City, California Electronic Music Production Meghan Wray Atlanta Music Business Meghna Das Edison, New Jersey Vocal Performance Miaad Bushala Fullerton, California Vocal Performance Nadia Reist Nashville, Tennessee Songwriting Natalie Li Lake Forest, California Music Business Nicco Sanchez Mountain View, California Audio Engineering Nicholas Price Miami Music Business Nikita Mallik Bethesda, Maryland Audio Engineering Noah Barkley Indianapolis Audio Engineering Oluwanimofe Akinyanmi Princeton, New Jersey Electronic Music Production Omeed Almassi Los Angeles Audio Engineering Paul Corso Lake Oswego, Oregon Instrument - Drums Rachel Shoemake Newnan, Georgia Vocal Performance Rijah Banerjee Jersey City, New Jersey Vocal Performance Ryan Egan Paradise Valley, Arizona Instrument - Guitar Sidra Villacorta Santa Ana, California Songwriting Simone Lipkin New York Songwriting Sophia Balderas Pasadena, California Music Business Stephen Fealy New York Audio Engineering Tamara Sims Los Angeles Video Production Tess Fechner Rolling Hills Estates, California Music Business Trinity Drummond Malibu, California Songwriting Tyler Salcedo Los Angeles Instrument - Violin William Smith, III Rancho Cucamonga, California Instrument - Trombone

