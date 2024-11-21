GRAMMY Museum Expands GRAMMY Camp to New York and Miami

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The GRAMMY Museum® has announced the expansion of its acclaimed GRAMMY Camp® , a prestigious week-long program for high school students eager to pursue careers in the music industry. Starting in summer 2025, GRAMMY Camp will be held in New York and Miami, in addition to its flagship Los Angeles program. The expansion aims to make the one-of-a-kind music industry immersive experience more accessible to students from all over the country, furthering the program’s mission to educate and inspire the next generation of music professionals.

The 2025 GRAMMY Camp season will take place at the following locations:

Art House Studios, Miami, FL – June 8–14, 2025

Evergreen Enterprise Experience, Los Angeles, CA – July 13–19, 2025

Engine Room Audio, New York, NY – July 27–Aug. 2, 2025

Now in its 21st year, GRAMMY Camp will focus on all aspects of commercial music and will feature various career tracks in multiple locations: Music Business, Instrumental Performance, Electronic Music Audio Production, Songwriting and Vocal Performance. Each track is taught by GRAMMY®-winning and -nominated professionals, Recording Academy members, industry experts, and notable guest artists, offering participants an exclusive glimpse into real-world music career pathways. With the expansion to different cities, each location will incorporate a curriculum tailored to its unique musical heritage, offering specialized tracks such as Musical Theater, Screen Scoring, Music Production with a DJ Emphasis, and Instrumental Performance surrounding Jazz and Latin Music. Students will be selected for one career track, but have the opportunity to collaborate with all students.

“Expanding GRAMMY Camp from one to three cities enables us to deepen our engagement with the next generation of music makers,” said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “Our new locations in Miami and New York mark just the beginning in our long term plans to build upon the lasting impact we’ve made in Los Angeles, making the program more accessible to young people across the country.”

Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2025 are now open to high school students across the country. Students interested in applying can visit HERE for more details.

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum, currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.

