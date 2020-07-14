GRAMMY Museum Announces 'Celebrating Music With Pride' Panel Benefiting The GRAMMY Museum And The Ally Coalition

The GRAMMY Museum® announces Celebrating Music With Pride in honor of the 50th anniversary of the first pride march last month. To commemorate the occasion and to create a safe space for artists who identify as LGBTQ+ to reflect on what Pride means to them and how, specifically, this past Pride month resonated, the GRAMMY Museum will host a pre-taped panel discussion on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The proceeds from those who donate by clicking on the donate button during the Facebook Live release of the panel benefit the GRAMMY Museum and The Ally Coalition.

Panel discussion with artists Perfume Genius, Lynn Gunn (PVRIS), Zebra Katz, Donna Missal, Shamir, and Shawnee; moderated by music journalist Eve Barlow.

The panel discussion will be live on the GRAMMY Museum Facebook at 2 pm PT: www.facebook.com/grammymuseum

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form - from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity.



For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.

Founded in 2013 by the band FUN. (Jack Antonoff, Andrew Dost, Nate Ruess) and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, The Ally Coalition provides critical support to grassroots nonprofit organizations committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth. TAC connects musicians and their fans to advocacy experts and regional partners to create change at the local level, allowing fans to donate their time, money, and voices to champion and protect LGBTQ rights and the community.

Related Articles View More Music Stories