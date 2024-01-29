GIRLI Releases Self-Love Single 'BE WITH ME'

The new single has been taken from girli’s forthcoming sophomore album, Matriarchy, to be released 17th May, 2024.
Alt-pop icon girli furthers the narrative of her forthcoming sophomore album with ‘Be With Me’ - released January 26th - a personal memoir of learning to love oneself. The new single follows the release of heartbreak’s finest contender, ‘Nothing Hurts Like a Girl’, and the album’s title track ‘Matriarchy’, an anthem of queer power.
‘Be With Me’ features artefacts from the trove of past relationships, thoughtfully juxtaposed against the bliss of a contented partnership with oneself. The track underscores the significance of understanding the lifelong companion within, with girli emerging as a figurehead for a generation embracing the journey of self-discovery with refreshing openness. A slice of futuristic electro-pop, rhythmic beats are the bed for lyricism that weave a compelling story for the book of self-love.
Of the track, girli said: “‘Be With Me is about how being in a relationship with yourself is the best relationship ever because there’s no strings attached, no jealousy, no lovers turned to enemies, no bad blood; the best chemistry and butterflies are with yourself when you learn to love you.”
The new single has been taken from girli’s forthcoming sophomore album, Matriarchy, to be released 17th May, 2024. The record feels like a rebirth for the celebrated, multi-faceted artist, as she further explores her sound and takes the reins with full creative control, truly cementing her place as a cult figure and ambassador for the next gen of LGBTQIA+ music.
As well as on digital streaming platforms globally, Matriarchy will be available in physical format via select retailers: on black vinyl LP, picture CD and pink cassette tape. In addition, fans can pre-order an exclusive pink marble vinyl directly from girli’s website.
In celebration of the record, girli will be embarking on a world headline tour, kicking off in the US next month and hitting the UK and Europe in May and June, concluding at London’s iconic Heaven venue on 20th June. Tickets are on-sale now at www.girlimusic.com. Full list of dates below:
Feb 22: Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour
Feb 23: Austin, TX, Parish
Feb 25: Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
Feb 27: Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground
Feb 29: New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom
Mar 01: Washington, DC, The Atlantic
May 29: Cardiff, The Globe
May 31: Dublin, Academy 2
Jun 02: Glasgow, St Lukes
Jun 03: Leeds, The Wardrobe
Jun 04: Brighton, Patterns
Jun 06: Paris, La Maroquinerie
Jun 07: Amsterdam, Paradiso Tolhuistuin
Jun 09: Copenhagen, RUST
Jun 11: Berlin, Frannz
Jun 12: Warsaw, Hydrozagadka
Jun 14: Vienna, B72
Jun 16: Zürich, EXIL
Jun 19: Manchester, Academy 2
Jun 20: London, Heaven
