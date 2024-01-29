GIRLI Releases Self-Love Single 'BE WITH ME'

Alt-pop icon girli furthers the narrative of her forthcoming sophomore album with ‘Be With Me’ - released January 26th - a personal memoir of learning to love oneself. The new single follows the release of heartbreak’s finest contender, ‘Nothing Hurts Like a Girl’, and the album’s title track ‘Matriarchy’, an anthem of queer power.

‘Be With Me’ features artefacts from the trove of past relationships, thoughtfully juxtaposed against the bliss of a contented partnership with oneself. The track underscores the significance of understanding the lifelong companion within, with girli emerging as a figurehead for a generation embracing the journey of self-discovery with refreshing openness. A slice of futuristic electro-pop, rhythmic beats are the bed for lyricism that weave a compelling story for the book of self-love.

Of the track, girli said: “‘Be With Me is about how being in a relationship with yourself is the best relationship ever because there’s no strings attached, no jealousy, no lovers turned to enemies, no bad blood; the best chemistry and butterflies are with yourself when you learn to love you.”

The new single has been taken from girli’s forthcoming sophomore album, Matriarchy, to be released 17th May, 2024. The record feels like a rebirth for the celebrated, multi-faceted artist, as she further explores her sound and takes the reins with full creative control, truly cementing her place as a cult figure and ambassador for the next gen of LGBTQIA+ music.

As well as on digital streaming platforms globally, Matriarchy will be available in physical format via select retailers: on black vinyl LP, picture CD and pink cassette tape. In addition, fans can pre-order an exclusive pink marble vinyl directly from girli’s website.

In celebration of the record, girli will be embarking on a world headline tour, kicking off in the US next month and hitting the UK and Europe in May and June, concluding at London’s iconic Heaven venue on 20th June. Tickets are on-sale now at www.girlimusic.com. Full list of dates below:

Feb 22: Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour

Feb 23: Austin, TX, Parish

Feb 25: Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall

Feb 27: Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground

Feb 29: New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom

Mar 01: Washington, DC, The Atlantic

May 29: Cardiff, The Globe

May 31: Dublin, Academy 2

Jun 02: Glasgow, St Lukes

Jun 03: Leeds, The Wardrobe

Jun 04: Brighton, Patterns

Jun 06: Paris, La Maroquinerie

Jun 07: Amsterdam, Paradiso Tolhuistuin

Jun 09: Copenhagen, RUST

Jun 11: Berlin, Frannz

Jun 12: Warsaw, Hydrozagadka

Jun 14: Vienna, B72

Jun 16: Zürich, EXIL

Jun 19: Manchester, Academy 2

Jun 20: London, Heaven

Watch the music video here: