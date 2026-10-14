Frontiers Rock Festival to Return in 2027

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Frontiers Music Srl has announced the return of the Frontiers Rock Festival, set to take place on April 30, May 1 and 2, 2027, at the Live Club in Trezzo sull'Adda (Milan), Italy.

Following another exciting edition in 2026, the Frontiers Rock Festival is gearing up for three more days of unforgettable live music, bringing together melodic rock and hard rock fans from around the world for a weekend dedicated to the music they love.

Over the years, the festival has established itself as a must-attend event for fans of the genre, offering a unique opportunity to experience outstanding live performances in an atmosphere that celebrates the passion and community of melodic and hard rock.

The first band announcements and further details about the 2027 edition will be revealed soon, according to the organizers.

A very special event is also planned around the festival, with more details to be revealed soon.

For more information and updates, visit frontiersrockfestival.com.

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