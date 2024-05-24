From Ashes to New Set To Join Nothing More On Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Explosive alt-metal outfit FROM ASHES TO NEW keep rising as a must-see live act. Their current The Blackout Tour Pt. 2” with Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah wraps June 13 in Lincoln, NE at the Bourbon Theatre and has included several sold-out shows.

In addition to appearing at several of the year’s top rock festivals—including Rock Fest, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock—FROM ASHES TO NEW will head back out across the U.S. with their Better Noise Music labelmates NOTHING MORE alongside Set It Off and Post Profit. FROM ASHES TO NEW join the tour September 3 in Little Rock, AR through September 24 in Cleveland, OH (see all upcoming dates below). For tickets and VIP upgrade options, please visit HERE.

FROM ASHES TO NEW have catapulted into Mediabase’s top ten rock chart with “Barely Breathing (feat. Chrissy Costanza from Against The Current),” which has garnered over 11 million streams and views since February. The urgent track will be featured on their upcoming BLACKOUT (DELUXE) album. Meanwhile, the original BLACKOUT album has landed the #1 spot on several iTunes and Spotify Rock and Metal charts across the globe. Acting as a prequel to their 2016 debut album DAY ONE, it mirrors the angst and unrest the world felt during the 2020 pandemic at which time it was written while delivering a fresh spin on their distinctive blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music that broke FROM ASHES TO NEW onto the scene.

NOTHING MORE “CARNAL” TOUR DATES

With Set It Off, From Ashes To New, and Post Profit

9/3 Little Rock, AR - The Hall #

9/5 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port #

9/6 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center #

9/7 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom #

9/9 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle #

9/10 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works #

9/13 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues #

9/14 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues #

9/15 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #

9/19 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore #

9/20 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

9/23 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks #

9/24 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre #

# with Set It Off, From Ashes To New and Post Profit

Photo Credit: Sarah Carmody

