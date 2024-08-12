Friedberg Releasing Debut Album 'Hardcore Workout Queen' in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Friedberg has announced their eagerly awaited debut album ‘Hardcore Workout Queen’, due for release on November 8 via Clouds Hill, pre-order here. The announcement also comes alongside their first London headline show at the 100 Club on November 4.

Across 10 tracks, including previous releases ‘Hello’, ‘My Best Friend’, and latest single ‘The Greatest’ Friedberg’s debut album ‘Hardcore Workout Queen’ is, in frontwoman Anna Friedberg’s own words: "like an endless road trip, with no destination." The alt-rock quartet’s first record is filled with songs made for long drives with close pals, the sort of journeys where deep conversations become second nature and your innermost feelings are discussed over service station snacks and slightly-too-warm fizzy drinks. The kind of road trip you never want to end.

On the record the band broaden their sonic palettes: psychedelia, dance-punk and beyond all joining the fray, often coupled with huge pop-leaning hooks. ‘Hardcore Workout Queen’ was written in various studios, from Berlin to LA, via Dan Carey's (Hot Chip, Fontaines D.C.) studio in South London, and Oli Bayston’s (the mastermind behind Boxed In) in Walthamstow. The results? An electric debut album that is undeniably Friedberg.

Talking about the long awaited release, Anna of Friedberg, says about the album: “I suppose you could say it’s a journey through the inner workings of my past few years. It’s vast and minute, it’s everything and nothing. It’s about breaking in and breaking free, about slipping into someone else’s mind for a holiday from your own thoughts. It’s being the Champion of the Slobs, whilst cheering for the Hardcore Workout Queens who run past your bedroom window as you’re tucking into your second breakfast. It’s the perfect album to listen to with the windows down cruising along a coastline, whether you know where you’re going or not.”

The band returned on the scene earlier this year and have had a jam-packed year already, including a performance at this year’s SXSW, Great Escape Festival, a support slot with German indie rock band Giant Rooks on their month-long U.S tour and recently supporting rising Black Country duo Big Special in May. As well as supporting British alt-rock band Placebo at a handful of their UK shows in June. They finish the summer playing Lost Village Festival in Lincolnshire alongside acts like Royel Otis and Floating Points.

Friedberg have also just announced their first headline London show at 100 Club on 4th November.

Friedberg have garnered widespread support so far this year from the likes of The Observer, DORK, DIY, and 6 Music with Steve Lamacq, Huw Stephens, Chris Hawkins, Jess Izsatt at BBC Introducing and playlist on Radio X.

Formed in 2019 by the Austrian-born Anna Friedberg (writer, vocals, guitar, cowbells and percussion), the line up is completed by London/Berlin-based Emily Linden (guitar, vocals), Cheryl Pinero (bass, vocals) and Fifi Dewey (drums). Friedberg’s early success came from single ‘Go Wild’ – a runaway hit that featured on the FIFA 2020 soundtrack, and in BBC's Normal People – and their stellar debut EP ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah’, a razor-sharp collection of belters designed for the live stage.

The band has made major waves in Europe with performances at Eurosonic (Holland), Open Air St. Gallen (Switzerland), headlined Popfest (Austria), Haldern Pop (Germany), U.S tour with Hot Chip and support at their x3 Brixton Academy shows in London, supports with Placebo and high profile stadium support shows with AnnenMayKantereit in Germany last Summer.

‘Hardcore Workout Queen’ TRACKLIST:

100 Times The Greatest Venice 142 Hardcore Workout Queen So Dope I Sometimes Do (But Mostly Might) My Best Friend Better Than We Are Hello Pull Me Of The Passing Line

Image Credit: Lewis Vorn

