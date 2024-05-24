Freya Beer Releases New Single 'Tatianna'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gothic-pop chanteuse Freya Beer is back with a brand new single Tatianna.



The electrifying follow-up to recent single “Write Her Off (WHO), the tracks will feature together on an imminent EP - due for release as a limited 4-track vinyl and on streaming services.

Based on a fictional female protagonist from whom the song takes its name, “Tatianna” finds Freya stepping into her heels and waltzing between her lucid dreams and harsh realities, caught between the glitter of stardom and the cold light of day.



As Freya explains of the track: “Tatianna is based on a femme fatale like character who from the limelight appears the dream but behind the scenes it’s a different story…”



Released on 24th May 2024, the song was recorded in Colchester earlier this year with producer Tom Donovan, who has notably worked with Miles Kane. The track will be accompanied with a swish official video, and will appear on an upcoming EP alongside recent tracks “Galore”, “Fantasy” and “Write Her Off (WHO)”. Available digitally and as a limited vinyl 45, standby for further details on that in the coming weeks.



Making 2024 her own, Freya has recently been supporting punk poet Dr John Cooper-Clarke on his spoken word tour around the UK, with Beer receiving the unique opportunity to perform her own poetry at the iconic London Palladium.

With a greater stretch of solo headline shows expected this Autumn, for now Freya will be playing a handful of solo headline dates and festivals this Spring / Summer. Her confirmed upcoming shows are as follows:

FREYA BEER UK LIVE DATES 2024

22/05 Cambridge, The Portland Arms

22/06 Bedford, Bedford Esquires

25/07 London, The Dublin Castle

03/08 Derbyshire, Y Not Festival

Hailed as a “raw and thrilling talent”, Freya Beer is a singer-songwriter from West London. Inspired by art, literature, alternative fashion and music, Freya distils her disparate influences through a gothic soul and devil-may-care spirit that dares to dream in the darkness.



Having sparked a wave of attention from the get-go with her self-released debut single “Bike Boy”’ and follow-up “Six Months” in 2018, Freya earned a BBC Introducing Live Lounge Session and a feature on Tom Robinson’s BBC Radio 6 Music show — and so the roller coaster began.



With the wind in her sails, Freya launched her own label Sisterhood Records in 2019 as a vehicle to further her creativity. In 2020, she released the single “Dear Sweet Rosie” with the track drumming up further support from BBC 6 Music as well as a live session on Marc Riley’s show (which was then highlighted as one of his “Best of the Year” that December). Renowned music critic John Robb also hailed her as ‘New Artist of the Day’ on his Louder Than War site and predicted a Mercury Prize in years to come.



Revealing her many shades with a series of exquisite lockdown cover versions, Freya bookended 2020 with the acclaimed single “Arms Open Wide”, which was placed in PRS for Music’s Top 20 songs of the year. Discovering new audiences and in-turn more about herself as an artist, Freya released her debut album ‘Beast’ in October 2021 to unanimous fanfare.



In the Spring of 2023, Freya shared the AA-side single “Fantasy” // “Galore”, and continued to build her loyal live following with numerous headline shows in London, a key slot at Latitude Festival, a solo support run with Honeyblood and made her US live debut with a full-band show in New York City. Having attracted praise from a range of musical tastemakers across her career to-date, Freya recently launched her own radio show ‘Freya’s Gothic Disco’ on Islington Radio. She was also featured in Time Out’s special Goth-themed issue for Halloween 2023, with 2024 so far also proving to be just as bright.

Photo credit: Gary Jones

