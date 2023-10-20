French Rapper GIMS Announces Major Six-Date US Tour

French rapper GIMS announces six-date US tour in November 2023.

Oct. 20, 2023

French Rapper GIMS Announces Major Six-Date US Tour

LeNoir Entertainment presents French rapper and songwriter GIMS, who has announced a major six-date US tour.

The concerts in begins Washington, DC on (November 3rd at KARMA), with New York City (November 4th at PALLADIUM TIMES SQUARE), Atlanta (November 6th at BUCKHEAD THEATRE), Miami (November 9th at MIAMI BEACH BANDSHELL), Los Angeles (November 12th at GLOBE THEATRE), and Las Vegas (November 13th at HOUSE OF BLUES) to follow.

French-Congolese superstar rapper GIMS will embark on a US tour in November 2023. One of France's rising stars, GIMS' diverse musical style ranges from Hip Hop to Pop, and RnB to Reggaeton, drawing on Afro and Middle Eastern influences.

How: The LeNoir Entertainment-backed tour will see GIMS, who has collaborated with some of the world's biggest artists, including Sia, Pitbull, and Lil Wayne, launch a six-date tour.

About GIMS: The acclaimed singer-songwriter and composer, initially part of the rap group Sexion d'Assaut, has developed a solo career with major releases. GIMS has also collaborated with renowned artists, such as Sting, Stromae, Maluma, and Mohamed Ramadan. Gandhi Alimasi Djuna, better known by his stage name Maître Gims, and more recently just Gims, is a Congolese-French singer, rapper, and songwriter. He grew up in France and currently lives in France and Morocco. GIMS comes from a family of musicians: his father Djanana Djuna is the singer of Papa Wemba's Viva La Musica troupe. He arrived in France in 1988 at the age of two, with his parents who were then foreigners.

GIMS takes the nickname "Gims" in reference to Asian cinema and the world of martial arts.

About Lenoir Entertainment: New York City-based, full-service lifestyle & entertainment production company that includes Talent Tour Management, Branding, Marketing, Promotion, and Artist Development. Their event production and promotion agency specializes in organizing multi-city North American (USA and Canada) tours with live performances from International Popstars. Their motto 'Entertain, Inform, Inspire' carries on our company's mission to push the music beyond borders, thus diversifying entertainment events in the USA and Canada. They pride themselves on creating unforgettable experiences and memories between artists and fans.

Also available on LIVE NATION, EVENTBRITE, DICE, AND TICKET MASTER

All ages concert, but -16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.




