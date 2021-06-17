Foy Vance Announces New Album 'Signs of Life'

Award-winning Northern Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance has announced he will release his fourth studio album Signs Of Life on September 10, 2021. The album is available for pre-order starting today HERE. Sings of Life marks Vance's second studio album on Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra Records and follows 2016's critically acclaimed The Wild Swan.

Vance will celebrate the album's arrival with An Evening With Foy Vance, an intimate tour of the UK and US, including stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning June 28, and general on sale begins on July 2 at 12:00pm local time HERE.

Vance has also released the album's latest single "Time Stand Still". The song is available to stream and download now HERE. "Time Stand Still" is the third track Vance has shared from Signs Of Life and follows the May release of "Sapling" and "Signs Of Life". Upon its release, The New York Times featured "Sapling" in The Playlist and Clash Music applauded the song as "An instant fan favorite... a song about renewal and survival."

Signs Of Life is the sound of a beloved singer-songwriter at the peak of his powers. It's also the sound of a man - a husband, a father, a sinner, a drinker - belatedly coming to terms with his demons. Driven by powerful percussion, "Time Stand Still" features a soaring, emotive vocal from Vance, who was struggling with an addiction to alcohol and painkillers at the time of writing.

"I had my first extended period off the road after twenty years of constant touring," says Vance. "And I realised: wow, I drink two bottles of wine and at least a half bottle of vodka a day. I'd start the day with codeine to get myself sorted, and I'd smoke joints throughout the day. So I realised: I have so many incredibly bad habits here. I'm showing all the signs of death, getting ashen, grey, smoking more, drinking more, smoking more...I hit a wall. It was my manager that made me get help. And in those moments, you do wish time would stand still. Can't I just stop here and sit in this moment before I have to take up that mantle?"

Signs Of Life was recorded in three locations: Vance's Pilgrim studio at home on the shores of Loch Tay in Highland Perthshire, another recording set-up in a nearby Dunvarlich House, and at Plan B's Kings X studio in London. The album was written and played more or less entirely by Vance, with assistance from young Northern Irish producer Gareth Dunlop. Serendipitously, Dunlop had been inspired on his career path by a chance encounter with Vance many years before.

"When I was around 14 years-old I wandered into a coffee shop in Belfast and saw Foy playing in the corner," Dunlop explains. "I was completely spellbound by what I heard. It was a lightbulb moment that sent me on the road of wanting to discover my own voice and musicality. I would never have imagined that I would be co-producing a record with him 18 years later, and that I would be just as inspired and spellbound by what he does."

Created out of the grimness of 2020, Signs of Life is an album of dawn after darkness, hope after despair, engagement after isolation, uplift after lockdown. The album's bold artwork reflects Vance's desire to embrace all sides of everything, all humanity's textures. Shot on a 160-year-old camera, the back image is of Vance as a bare-chested, bare-knuckle boxer. On the front, he's in a dress, blonde wig and theatrical make-up. "They're just mad, striking images, and I loved the fact that it was male and female. You know, life's extreme, life's volatile, life explodes into reality sometimes, and stops just as quick. So to be struck by images on the cover made sense."

Commenting on the album's timely subject matter, Vance shared, "Signs of Life is about re-emergence - me in my own soft revolution, the world re-emerging in what we're about to see as we hopefully go back to some semblance of normality. But just life in general - flowers growing through the cracks in Chernobyl. Life finds a way, doesn't it?"

