Foxfeather Release New Single and Video for 'The Rules'

Today, Foxfeather, the sultry alt-Americana band from Boulder, Colorado, releases the video for their new single, "The Rules." Available on all digital streaming services this Friday, January 17th, the emotionally affecting video for "The Rules" can be seen below! In celebration of the single release, Foxfeather joins Front Country for a hometown show at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, before continuing on for more dates across the state this Winter and Spring. All announced dates and tickets are available now at www.foxfeathermusic.com with more dates to be revealed soon.

Using their voice to embolden the feminine and rejoice in the frailty and power of their own womanhood, the songwriting duo of Carly Ricks Smith and Laura Stratton, together as Foxfeather, take pride in advocating for women in music, giving their hearts to motivate and empower through song. As the first single from Foxfeather's upcoming 2020 release, "The Rules" is a powerful anthem to ring in the new decade. Ricks Smith explains, "In 'The Rules,' we delve into the reality of the challenges faced by women as they face a world seemingly built to oppress and manipulate. It also serves to exalt the undeniable power of the feminine energy and to brandish that strength as a weapon against a society that will not accept their independence and autonomy. It serves less as a threat and more as a reckoning."

The single was produced by Jay Elliott and engineered at IntroVertigo Studios, featuring a choir of local Colorado female musicians, which was recorded at Boulder's e-Town Music Hall. Adam Bodine plays piano and members of the current band lineup also contributed to the track; Oliver Jacobson on fiddle, Blake Smith on lead guitar, Mark Dabrowski on bass guitar, Jay Elliott on drums, and Kate Farmer on background vocals. Check out the making of the video here, which was directed and filmed by Jason Leeper at Kreation Films.

Foxfeather on Tour

1/18/20 The Fox Theatre Boulder, CO* 2/1/20 Absolute Vinyl Records & Stereo Longmont, CO 2/13/20 Oskar Blues Tasty Weasel Tap Room Longmont, CO 2/28/20 Walnut Room Denver, CO 3/7/20 Oskar Blues Grill & Brew Lyons, CO 5/31/20 Oskar Blues Tasty Weasel Tap Room Longmont, CO

*With Front Country, Monocle Band





