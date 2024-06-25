Fox Jackson Releases Title Track From Upcoming EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



London based singer/songwriter Fox Jackson has been enamored by music from as young as he can remember. Inspired by the likes of artists such as Earth Wind and Fire, Kool and the Gang and George Benson, his music blends funk-fuelled melodies, sexy vocals and dance-worthy beats, creating a vibrant and distinct sound which is undeniably his own.

His career in the entertainment industry began at just 11 years old, when he landed the lead role as Billy Elliot, in the hit West End musical, "Billy Elliot the Musical". His time there solidified his desire to be on stage, while also pushing him to dive deeper into the world of music. Following multiple roles on both stage and TV, Fox soon made an easy transition to his first love and true calling, music. Discovering his own sound and style, Fox has since been crafting music.

“A Sex Demo” is the title-track and first single to be released from the upcoming EP which focuses on relationships… Being in relationships, being around relationships and talking about relationships. While the theme stays consistent, the EP will showcase different flavours, genres and feelings, resulting in something for everyone. Jackson shares, “It’s safe to say that my music is inspired by what I go through in terms of my relationships. I think to love and be with someone is the greatest thing in the world. We all wanna feel those feelings of being treasured and looked after. It also connects with that deep rooted sense of self, because you only really know who you are through the eyes of someone else.”

“A Sex Demo” is about spending a night together with someone you love. The songwriter confesses, “The day I wrote it I was thinking of the person I was with and how they made me feel so special.” Staying true to Jackson’s signature sound of funk, soul and pop with a touch of R&B, “A Sex Demo” is the perfect soundtrack for declaring your love to someone. Featuring a sexy groove, overly romantic lyrics and a Prince-esque vibe, the track switches between tempos, reflecting how sometimes you like to chill it out and be a bit more tender with one another and sometimes… you have to turn up the heat.

As he continues to inspire romance, love and communication through his music, Fox Jackson is certain to be London’s very own cupid, with A Sex Demo due 2024.

Photo Credit: Emma Last

