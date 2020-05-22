Foster The People Drops New Single 'Lamb's Wool'

Grammy nominated band Foster The People released their latest single "Lamb's Wool," available everywhere today.

Listen below!

"Lamb's Wool" is the band's second single in as many months, following the recent success of "It's Ok to be Human." Mark Foster and Isom Innis share credit on lyrics and production of the song. The band has been collaborating the last several months as independent artists, recently detaching from their label Columbia Records. A third single, "The Things We Do" will drop on June 5th.

While in quarantine, Foster penned and recorded "It's Ok to be Human" with an accompanying compassion essay titled Reflecting on the Pause In A Global Plague in response to COVID-19. He collaborated with longtime tour videographer and filmmaker Kenny Laubbacher to produce a multi-instrumental performance of the song for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" audience. Foster and Laubbacher re-teamed to produce an original video of "It's Ok to be Human", featuring dozens of high school seniors from across America, for Lebron James' digital graduation ceremony, Class of 2020 "In This Together," broadcast globally on CNN, YouTube and Twitter Live.

In addition to writing and recording music, the band has combined their artistic talent even further to create the visual content to accompany their new music. Watch the psychedelic visualizer, shot and edited by drummer Mark Pontius, and the quarantine-inspired collaged press photo, which was treated and edited by guitarist, Sean Cimino.

